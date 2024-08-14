AGL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.48%)
Democracy, constitutionalism, and equality: Bilawal vows to uphold core principles

Press Release Published 14 Aug, 2024 06:40am

ISLAMABAD: On the occasion of Pakistan's Independence Day, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has reaffirmed his party's dedication to upholding the core principles of democracy, constitutionalism, and equality on which Pakistan was founded.

He emphasised that the 1973 Constitution embodies the spirit of the Freedom Movement and provides a unified vision for the nation's future. Bilawal reiterated the PPP's commitment to advancing the nation’s progress and unity by strengthening democracy in line with the vision of Pakistan’s founding fathers.

In a message issued by the Media Cell Bilawal House, the PPP chairman stated, "As we celebrate Independence Day, we honour the sacrifices made by our forefathers who fought for our freedom and sovereignty.

Today is a day to reflect on the vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and his democratic ideals. It is also a day to confront our challenges and learn from our past. Despite being founded by a leader who championed constitutionalism and democracy, our nation has faced periods of autocratic rule that undermined basic freedoms and rights."

Bilawal emphasised that the PPP remains committed to the principles and vision of the founding fathers. He remarked, "The ideology of Quaid-e-Awam Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and the philosophy of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto serve as guiding lights for us. Under President Asif Ali Zardari’s vision of reconciliation and national unity, we find hope and strength to navigate our challenges."

He further assured, "The PPP is dedicated to lifting our nation from the grips of inflation, unemployment, and poverty, while continuing the fight against terrorism. Let us unite as one nation, driven by our shared values, to overcome any obstacle and build a brighter future for all Pakistanis."

As the nation commemorates its 77th Independence Day, Bilawal extended his heartiest wishes to all Pakistanis and called for a renewed commitment to the ideals of freedom, democracy, and unity that define the nation's identity.

