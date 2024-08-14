Gas discovered at Chak 202-1 exploratory well in RYK

ISLAMABAD: OGDCL, the operator of Mari East Exploration License with 100 percent working interest, has discovered gas from its exploratory well, Chak 202-1, located in District Rahim Yar Khan, Punjab Province.

Chak 202-1 was spudded on June 29, 2024, as an exploratory well, utilizing OGDCL’s in-house expertise.

The well reached a depth of 1956.50 meters. Based on the results of wireline logs interpretation, Drill Stem Test-1 (Barefoot) in the Sui Main Limestone (SML) has tested 6.15 million Standard Cubic Feet Per Day (MMSCFD) Gas through choke size 32/64“ at Well Head Flowing Pressure of 1340 Pounds per Square Inch (psi).

