AGL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.48%)
AIRLINK 132.37 Increased By ▲ 12.89 (10.79%)
BOP 5.11 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
CNERGY 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.79%)
DCL 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-5.87%)
DFML 39.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.89%)
DGKC 77.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.59 (-3.24%)
FCCL 20.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.47%)
FFBL 44.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.01%)
FFL 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.18%)
HUBC 145.81 Decreased By ▼ -2.49 (-1.68%)
HUMNL 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.73%)
KEL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.74%)
KOSM 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (9.29%)
MLCF 32.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.28%)
NBP 45.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.5%)
OGDC 133.80 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.31%)
PAEL 25.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.59%)
PIBTL 5.47 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (6.84%)
PPL 111.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.59%)
PRL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.87%)
PTC 11.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.71%)
SEARL 57.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
TELE 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.19%)
TOMCL 42.89 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.56%)
TPLP 7.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.24%)
TREET 14.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.9%)
TRG 54.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.09%)
UNITY 29.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.89%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.84%)
BR100 8,188 Decreased By -26.2 (-0.32%)
BR30 25,653 Decreased By -111.8 (-0.43%)
KSE100 77,877 Decreased By -102.9 (-0.13%)
KSE30 24,961 Decreased By -41.3 (-0.17%)
Aug 14, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-08-14

Gas discovered at Chak 202-1 exploratory well in RYK

Press Release Published August 14, 2024 Updated August 14, 2024 06:43am

ISLAMABAD: OGDCL, the operator of Mari East Exploration License with 100 percent working interest, has discovered gas from its exploratory well, Chak 202-1, located in District Rahim Yar Khan, Punjab Province.

Chak 202-1 was spudded on June 29, 2024, as an exploratory well, utilizing OGDCL’s in-house expertise.

The well reached a depth of 1956.50 meters. Based on the results of wireline logs interpretation, Drill Stem Test-1 (Barefoot) in the Sui Main Limestone (SML) has tested 6.15 million Standard Cubic Feet Per Day (MMSCFD) Gas through choke size 32/64“ at Well Head Flowing Pressure of 1340 Pounds per Square Inch (psi).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

OGDCL Rahim Yar Khan Gas discovered Chak 202 1 exploratory well Mari East Exploration License

Comments

200 characters

Gas discovered at Chak 202-1 exploratory well in RYK

Independence Day today

No Cabinet approval to urea import proposal

Discos slated for outsourcing, sell-off post-reforms: PM

Prices of petrol, diesel slashed

PM likely to hold stocktaking meeting regarding UAE today

New coal-fired power plant starts operations today

SAB approves sugar export to Tajikistan on G2G basis

FTO concerned about not allowing tax credit to salaried class

NA panel inquires about purpose of SWF

PSWF operationalisation: Finance Div decides to hire consulting firm

Read more stories