Punjab cabinet approves ‘CM Roshan Gharana Programme’

LAHORE: Punjab cabinet, which met here on Tuesday, with Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif in the chair, accorded approval to the Chief Minister Roshan Gharana Programme, under which solar home solution will be provided to protected consumers up to 100 units across Punjab.

The provincial cabinet also approved model house of “Apni Chhat……Apna Ghar” project, under which Rs 1.5 million will be given for building house on a plot of up to 5 marlas in urban and 10 marlas in rural areas.

The CM Maryam Nawaz said, “In next two months, a huge project is being launched to give relief to public in electricity bills.”

She directed the authorities concerned not to take monthly instalments for at least first three months to facilitate borrowers under the scheme.

The cabinet was apprised that electric buses will run in Punjab after Speedo buses. It approved a project to run electric buses in Lahore, 27 buses will reach by December. A model of electric bus was also presented to the cabinet.

The cabinet gave approval to establish the Punjab Grid Company for direct supply of electricity to industries. It also considered provision of affordable electricity to Industrial Park through direct transmission line from Bhiki, Balloki and Quaid-e-Azam Solar Park.

The cabinet also approved amendment to Registration Act 1908 for Revenue Services to Overseas Pakistanis in 8 countries.

The CM said, “Land registration and important documents services will be provided to overseas Pakistanis in 8 countries. Revenue services will be provided to residents of China, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, UK, USA, Italy, Qatar, Bahrain and Spain.”

The cabinet also gave approval to the Punjab Government’s Advertisement Policy, besides approving Feasibility Study of Tourist Glass Train from Rawalpindi to Murree. The CM said, “Murree glass tourist train is a great vision of Nawaz Sharif for the development of tourism. This train is also my dream for the development of tourism in Murree. This train is first of its kind unique project not only of Punjab but also of Pakistan.”

