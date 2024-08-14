Motorcycle and rickshaw drivers: Minister announces free of charge petrol

KARACHI: “On the 78th Independence Day of Pakistan, Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Qaiser Ahmad Sheikh emphasized the significance of freedom and the sacrifices made by our forefathers to achieve the Islamic Republic of Pakistan. He urged citizens to put aside their differences and work collectively towards the country’s development, stability, and security.

Minister Sheikh pledged to follow Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s guiding principles, performing his duties with honesty and integrity for the nation’s progress.

He also announced a gift of five litres of petrol to motorcycle and rickshaw drivers in his hometown of Chiniot to celebrate Independence Day, promoting unity, stability, peace, and brotherhood.”

