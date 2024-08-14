AGL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.48%)
AIRLINK 132.37 Increased By ▲ 12.89 (10.79%)
BOP 5.11 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
CNERGY 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.79%)
DCL 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-5.87%)
DFML 39.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.89%)
DGKC 77.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.59 (-3.24%)
FCCL 20.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.47%)
FFBL 44.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.01%)
FFL 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.18%)
HUBC 145.81 Decreased By ▼ -2.49 (-1.68%)
HUMNL 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.73%)
KEL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.74%)
KOSM 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (9.29%)
MLCF 32.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.28%)
NBP 45.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.5%)
OGDC 133.80 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.31%)
PAEL 25.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.59%)
PIBTL 5.47 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (6.84%)
PPL 111.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.59%)
PRL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.87%)
PTC 11.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.71%)
SEARL 57.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
TELE 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.19%)
TOMCL 42.89 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.56%)
TPLP 7.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.24%)
TREET 14.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.9%)
TRG 54.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.09%)
UNITY 29.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.89%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.84%)
BR100 8,188 Decreased By -26.2 (-0.32%)
BR30 25,653 Decreased By -111.8 (-0.43%)
KSE100 77,877 Decreased By -102.9 (-0.13%)
KSE30 24,961 Decreased By -41.3 (-0.17%)
Aug 14, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-08-14

Motorcycle and rickshaw drivers: Minister announces free of charge petrol

Press Release Published 14 Aug, 2024 06:40am

KARACHI: “On the 78th Independence Day of Pakistan, Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Qaiser Ahmad Sheikh emphasized the significance of freedom and the sacrifices made by our forefathers to achieve the Islamic Republic of Pakistan. He urged citizens to put aside their differences and work collectively towards the country’s development, stability, and security.

Minister Sheikh pledged to follow Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s guiding principles, performing his duties with honesty and integrity for the nation’s progress.

He also announced a gift of five litres of petrol to motorcycle and rickshaw drivers in his hometown of Chiniot to celebrate Independence Day, promoting unity, stability, peace, and brotherhood.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Motorcycle Qaiser Ahmad Sheikh rickshaw drivers

Comments

200 characters

Motorcycle and rickshaw drivers: Minister announces free of charge petrol

Independence Day today

No Cabinet approval to urea import proposal

Discos slated for outsourcing, sell-off post-reforms: PM

Prices of petrol, diesel slashed

PM likely to hold stocktaking meeting regarding UAE today

New coal-fired power plant starts operations today

SAB approves sugar export to Tajikistan on G2G basis

FTO concerned about not allowing tax credit to salaried class

NA panel inquires about purpose of SWF

PSWF operationalisation: Finance Div decides to hire consulting firm

Read more stories