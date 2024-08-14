AGL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.48%)
AIRLINK 132.37 Increased By ▲ 12.89 (10.79%)
BOP 5.11 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
CNERGY 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.79%)
DCL 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-5.87%)
DFML 39.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.89%)
DGKC 77.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.59 (-3.24%)
FCCL 20.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.47%)
FFBL 44.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.01%)
FFL 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.18%)
HUBC 145.81 Decreased By ▼ -2.49 (-1.68%)
HUMNL 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.73%)
KEL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.74%)
KOSM 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (9.29%)
MLCF 32.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.28%)
NBP 45.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.5%)
OGDC 133.80 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.31%)
PAEL 25.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.59%)
PIBTL 5.47 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (6.84%)
PPL 111.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.59%)
PRL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.87%)
PTC 11.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.71%)
SEARL 57.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
TELE 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.19%)
TOMCL 42.89 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.56%)
TPLP 7.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.24%)
TREET 14.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.9%)
TRG 54.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.09%)
UNITY 29.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.89%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.84%)
BR100 8,188 Decreased By -26.2 (-0.32%)
BR30 25,653 Decreased By -111.8 (-0.43%)
KSE100 77,877 Decreased By -102.9 (-0.13%)
KSE30 24,961 Decreased By -41.3 (-0.17%)
Oil falls as attack fears fade

Reuters Published 14 Aug, 2024 06:40am

HOUSTON: Brent and US crude oil futures fell more than $1 a barrel on Tuesday as markets saw reduced risk of a wider war in the Middle East. Benchmark Brent crude futures were down $1.16, or 1.4% at $81.16 a barrel as of 9:13 a.m. Central time (1413 GMT) while US West Texas Intermediate crude was down $1.11, or 1.4%, at $78.95 a barrel.

“The markets had priced in an imminent attack by Iran against Israel within 24 to 48 hours,” said Phil Flynn, senior analyst at Price Futures Group. “That hasn’t happened. The market is taking that risk premium out of the price for crude.”

Brent on Monday gained more than 3%, closing at $82.30 a barrel after hitting the lowest closing price in seven months, $76.30, a week earlier. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries cut expected demand in 2024 on Monday even as the group and its allies, known as OPEC+, aim to raise output from October.

The International Energy Agency kept its 2024 global oil demand growth forecast unchanged on Tuesday but trimmed its 2025 estimate, citing the impact of lacklustre Chinese consumption on economic growth.

An escalation of conflict in the Middle East could endanger crude supply from one of the world’s main oil-producing regions. The US has prepared for what could be significant attacks by Iran or its proxies in the region as soon as this week, White House national security spokesperson John Kirby said on Monday.

Markets are also awaiting Wednesday’s US consumer price index report that will give a crucial read on inflation.

