WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
Aug 13, 2024
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
Currency 12-Aug-24 9-Aug-24 8-Aug-24 7-Aug-24
Chinese yuan 0.104428 0.104486 0.104639 0.104386
Euro 0.818898 0.818346 0.819017 0.819099
Japanese yen 0.005081 0.005131 0.005181
U.K. pound 0.956517 0.955337 0.951086 0.95364
U.S. dollar 0.749563 0.749607 0.749329 0.749953
Algerian dinar 0.0055748 0.005574 0.005572 0.005573
Australian dollar 0.493362 0.494141 0.49096 0.491294
Botswana pula 0.0553927 0.055321 0.055301 0.055272
Brazilian real 0.13652 0.133413 0.133712
Brunei dollar 0.565836 0.565702 0.564554
Canadian dollar 0.545613 0.545244 0.545857
Chilean peso 0.0008037 0.0008 0.000794 0.000792
Czech koruna 0.0325049 0.032422 0.032415 0.032407
Danish krone 0.109731 0.10976 0.109759
Indian rupee 0.0089267 0.008925 0.008933
Israeli New Shekel 0.198823 0.200323 0.197608 0.198191
Korean won 0.0005474 0.000544 0.000544 0.000547
Kuwaiti dinar 2.45196 2.45199 2.45323
Malaysian ringgit 0.168593 0.167942 0.167954 0.166434
Mauritian rupee 0.0161222 0.016117 0.016046 0.016072
Mexican peso 0.0393844 0.039252 0.039082
New Zealand dollar 0.450487 0.451226 0.449448 0.449709
Norwegian krone 0.0695482 0.068926 0.069527
Omani rial 1.94884 1.95046
Peruvian sol 0.200472 0.201108 0.201114
Philippine peso 0.0130796 0.012989 0.01295
Polish zloty 0.18982 0.189276 0.189608 0.189737
Qatari riyal 0.205924 0.20586 0.206031
Russian ruble 0.0083333 0.008657 0.008725
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.199883 0.199821 0.199987
Singapore dollar 0.565836 0.565702 0.564554
South African rand 0.0410818 0.040797 0.040867
Swedish krona 0.0712487 0.071247 0.071703
Swiss franc 0.863253 0.866898 0.873446 0.869208
Thai baht 0.02127 0.021135 0.021055
Trinidadian dollar 0.110843 0.110663 0.110864
U.A.E. dirham 0.204102 0.204038 0.204208
Uruguayan peso 0.0186065 0.018596 0.018561
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
