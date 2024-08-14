WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== Aug 13, 2024 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 12-Aug-24 9-Aug-24 8-Aug-24 7-Aug-24 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.104428 0.104486 0.104639 0.104386 Euro 0.818898 0.818346 0.819017 0.819099 Japanese yen 0.005081 0.005131 0.005181 U.K. pound 0.956517 0.955337 0.951086 0.95364 U.S. dollar 0.749563 0.749607 0.749329 0.749953 Algerian dinar 0.0055748 0.005574 0.005572 0.005573 Australian dollar 0.493362 0.494141 0.49096 0.491294 Botswana pula 0.0553927 0.055321 0.055301 0.055272 Brazilian real 0.13652 0.133413 0.133712 Brunei dollar 0.565836 0.565702 0.564554 Canadian dollar 0.545613 0.545244 0.545857 Chilean peso 0.0008037 0.0008 0.000794 0.000792 Czech koruna 0.0325049 0.032422 0.032415 0.032407 Danish krone 0.109731 0.10976 0.109759 Indian rupee 0.0089267 0.008925 0.008933 Israeli New Shekel 0.198823 0.200323 0.197608 0.198191 Korean won 0.0005474 0.000544 0.000544 0.000547 Kuwaiti dinar 2.45196 2.45199 2.45323 Malaysian ringgit 0.168593 0.167942 0.167954 0.166434 Mauritian rupee 0.0161222 0.016117 0.016046 0.016072 Mexican peso 0.0393844 0.039252 0.039082 New Zealand dollar 0.450487 0.451226 0.449448 0.449709 Norwegian krone 0.0695482 0.068926 0.069527 Omani rial 1.94884 1.95046 Peruvian sol 0.200472 0.201108 0.201114 Philippine peso 0.0130796 0.012989 0.01295 Polish zloty 0.18982 0.189276 0.189608 0.189737 Qatari riyal 0.205924 0.20586 0.206031 Russian ruble 0.0083333 0.008657 0.008725 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.199883 0.199821 0.199987 Singapore dollar 0.565836 0.565702 0.564554 South African rand 0.0410818 0.040797 0.040867 Swedish krona 0.0712487 0.071247 0.071703 Swiss franc 0.863253 0.866898 0.873446 0.869208 Thai baht 0.02127 0.021135 0.021055 Trinidadian dollar 0.110843 0.110663 0.110864 U.A.E. dirham 0.204102 0.204038 0.204208 Uruguayan peso 0.0186065 0.018596 0.018561 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024