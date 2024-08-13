AGL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.48%)
AIRLINK 132.37 Increased By ▲ 12.89 (10.79%)
BOP 5.11 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
CNERGY 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.79%)
DCL 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-5.87%)
DFML 39.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.89%)
DGKC 77.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.59 (-3.24%)
FCCL 20.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.47%)
FFBL 44.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.01%)
FFL 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.18%)
HUBC 145.81 Decreased By ▼ -2.49 (-1.68%)
HUMNL 9.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.63%)
KEL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.74%)
KOSM 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (9.29%)
MLCF 32.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.28%)
NBP 45.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.5%)
OGDC 133.80 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.31%)
PAEL 25.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.59%)
PIBTL 5.47 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (6.84%)
PPL 111.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.59%)
PRL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.87%)
PTC 11.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.71%)
SEARL 57.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
TELE 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.19%)
TOMCL 42.89 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.56%)
TPLP 7.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.24%)
TREET 14.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.9%)
TRG 54.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.09%)
UNITY 29.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.89%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.84%)
BR100 8,184 Decreased By -30.2 (-0.37%)
BR30 25,624 Decreased By -141.5 (-0.55%)
KSE100 77,891 Decreased By -89.8 (-0.12%)
KSE30 24,952 Decreased By -50.7 (-0.2%)
Aug 13, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

London’s FTSE 100 set to extend rally to third session, Dowlais Group falters

Reuters Published 13 Aug, 2024 02:50pm

London’s FTSE 100 inched higher on Tuesday amid broader gains in the run-up to crucial inflation numbers in the United States and the UK, while cart parts supplier Dowlais Group lagged the mid-caps.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was up 0.3%, while the mid-cap FTSE 250 index added 0.1% by 0712 GMT.

The indexes were set to extend their rally for a third consecutive session after closing lower for a second straight week on Friday.

Pharma and biotech and industrial support services led broader gains in London with a 0.7% rise each.

Most sectors trended upwards, while automobile and parts lead declines, pulled down by a 10.2% fall in Dowlais Group.

The company sank to the bottom of the FTSE 250 after it said it was exploring a potential sale of its GKN Powder Metallurgy unit, among other options, and cut its annual revenue forecast.

The sectoral index fell to its lowest level since early 2009.

Industrial metal miners dipped 0.5% on easing copper prices as investors turned to profit-taking.

FTSE 100 rises amid broad gains; BT Group outperforms

Meanwhile, data out of the UK showed a slowdown in average earnings growth and an unexpected fall in the unemployment rate, pushing the pound up against the dollar.

“The further easing in wage growth will be welcomed by the BoE as a sign that labour market conditions are continuing to cool, but we think it will pause in September,” said Ruth Gregory, deputy chief UK economist at Capital Economics in a note.

Investor focus has returned to a slew of economic data this week in the US and at home, after weak data stoked recessionary fears in the US and had, in part, triggered an equity sell-off last week.

Among other stocks, Just Group surged 10% to top the FTSE 250 after it said it expected to exceed its previous 2024 profit forecast after its first-half earnings surpassed market expectations.

FTSE 100 index

Comments

200 characters

London’s FTSE 100 set to extend rally to third session, Dowlais Group falters

Over 58,000 traders registered against 3.2m target

Intra-day update: rupee steady against US dollar

Punjab CM Maryam visits Arshad Nadeem, presents Rs100mn to Olympic record holder

Cut in petroleum prices expected

Sazgar to launch ORA-07 EV in Pakistan

MSCI adds 6 Pakistani companies to Small Cap, 1 to Frontier Markets Indexes

Oil prices steady as markets refocus on demand concerns

Gold price per tola increases Rs1,200 in Pakistan

US says it had no role in ousting of Bangladesh's Hasina

FBR shares revenue collection plan with Aurangzeb

Read more stories