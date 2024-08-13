AGL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.48%)
AIRLINK 132.37 Increased By ▲ 12.89 (10.79%)
BOP 5.11 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
CNERGY 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.79%)
DCL 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-5.87%)
DFML 39.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.89%)
DGKC 77.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.59 (-3.24%)
FCCL 20.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.47%)
FFBL 44.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.01%)
FFL 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.18%)
HUBC 145.81 Decreased By ▼ -2.49 (-1.68%)
HUMNL 9.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.63%)
KEL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.74%)
KOSM 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (9.29%)
MLCF 32.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.28%)
NBP 45.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.5%)
OGDC 133.80 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.31%)
PAEL 25.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.59%)
PIBTL 5.47 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (6.84%)
PPL 111.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.59%)
PRL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.87%)
PTC 11.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.71%)
SEARL 57.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
TELE 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.19%)
TOMCL 42.89 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.56%)
TPLP 7.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.24%)
TREET 14.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.9%)
TRG 54.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.09%)
UNITY 29.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.89%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.84%)
BR100 8,184 Decreased By -30.1 (-0.37%)
BR30 25,621 Decreased By -143.8 (-0.56%)
KSE100 77,891 Decreased By -89.8 (-0.12%)
KSE30 24,952 Decreased By -50.7 (-0.2%)
Aug 13, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Russian rouble weakens 8.5% as dollar gains following Kursk attack

Reuters Published 13 Aug, 2024 02:44pm

MOSCOW: The Russian rouble continued to weaken on Tuesday for the sixth consecutive trading session, following Ukraine’s unexpected attack a week ago on Russia’s Kursk region.

By 0800 GMT, the rouble was 1.6% weaker on the day at 92.50 to the dollar, according to LSEG data. It has lost 8.5% since the start of the attack on Aug. 6.

Trading in major currencies shifted to the over-the-counter (OTC) market, obscuring pricing data, after Western sanctions on the Moscow Exchange and its clearing agent, the National Clearing Centre, were introduced on June 12.

One-day rouble-dollar futures, which trade on the Moscow Exchange and serve as guidance for the OTC market rates, were down 0.4% on Tuesday to 89.60. During the previous day’s trading, the futures lost 2.5%.

The central bank’s official exchange rate, which it calculates using the OTC data, was set at 89.93 on Monday, about 6% weaker since the start of the attack.

The weakening of the rouble against the dollar and euro has continued despite support from higher oil prices and increased net daily sales of yuan by the central bank and finance ministry.

According to an analysis of the OTC market, the rouble weakened by 0.6% to 12.00 against the Chinese yuan, which has become the most traded foreign currency in Moscow.

Russian rouble mostly unchanged against US dollar

The rouble was at 12.00 to yuan for the first time since July 22.

It was down 2.4% at 101.90 against the euro for the first time since Feb. 23, breaking below the key level of 100 roubles to the European currency, according to LSEG data.

The central bank’s official exchange rate stood at 96.69 roublee to the euro.

Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia’s main export, was down 0.2% at $81.88 a barrel on concerns about demand after OPEC cut its forecast for demand growth in 2024.

Russian rouble

Comments

200 characters

Russian rouble weakens 8.5% as dollar gains following Kursk attack

Over 58,000 traders registered against 3.2m target

Intra-day update: rupee steady against US dollar

Punjab CM Maryam visits Arshad Nadeem, presents Rs100mn to Olympic record holder

Cut in petroleum prices expected

Sazgar to launch ORA-07 EV in Pakistan

MSCI adds 6 Pakistani companies to Small Cap, 1 to Frontier Markets Indexes

Oil prices steady as markets refocus on demand concerns

Gold price per tola increases Rs1,200 in Pakistan

US says it had no role in ousting of Bangladesh's Hasina

FBR shares revenue collection plan with Aurangzeb

Read more stories