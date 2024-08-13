Palm oil range-bound as weak exports counter lower inventories

SINGAPORE: Malaysian palm oil futures flitted in a tight range on Tuesday as traders weighed lower stockpiles against weak exports so far in August.

Malaysian palm oil lower on weak export

The benchmark palm oil contract for July delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange was down 7 ringgit, or 0.19%, at 3,701 ringgit ($831.69) a metric ton, as of 0310 GMT.

Fundamentals