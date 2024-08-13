AGL 23.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.39%)
AIRLINK 123.65 Increased By ▲ 4.17 (3.49%)
BOP 5.12 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.59%)
CNERGY 3.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.58%)
DCL 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.13%)
DFML 39.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.25%)
DGKC 78.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-1.74%)
FCCL 20.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.49%)
FFBL 44.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.31%)
FFL 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.35%)
HUBC 150.83 Increased By ▲ 2.53 (1.71%)
HUMNL 9.59 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
KEL 4.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.49%)
KOSM 8.64 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (13.09%)
MLCF 32.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.21%)
NBP 45.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.33%)
OGDC 133.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.21%)
PAEL 25.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.98%)
PIBTL 5.46 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (6.64%)
PPL 112.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.4%)
PRL 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
PTC 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.05%)
SEARL 57.68 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.19%)
TELE 7.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
TOMCL 42.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.82%)
TPLP 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.99%)
TREET 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.85%)
TRG 54.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.37%)
UNITY 28.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.4%)
WTL 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.68%)
BR100 8,189 Decreased By -24.9 (-0.3%)
BR30 25,828 Increased By 62.8 (0.24%)
KSE100 77,917 Decreased By -63 (-0.08%)
KSE30 24,981 Decreased By -21.4 (-0.09%)
Japan's Nikkei jumps 2% on return from holiday; tech shares rally

Reuters Published August 13, 2024 Updated August 13, 2024 11:51am

TOKYO: Japan's Nikkei share average jumped more than 2% in early trading on Tuesday, with tech shares leading the rally as sentiment got a boost from a more stable yen.

The Nikkei was 2.2% higher at 35,804.50 as of 0013 GMT, as the market reopened after a public holiday on Monday.

The broader Topix gained 1.8%.

A Topix index of growth shares rose 1.9% versus a 1.7% rise for a value share index. Chip-making equipment giant Tokyo Electron led gainers by index points with a 7% surge.

Chip-testing machine maker Advantest advanced 3.6%.

The Nikkei had slumped to as low as 31,156.12 on Aug. 5 for the first time in almost nine months amid a perfect storm of factors including a sharply higher yen and a sudden rise in fears of a US recession.

Japan’s Nikkei share average crosses all-time high, breaking 1989 record

The yen has stabilized around 147 per dollar in recent days, and last traded at 147.13. It had surged as high as 141.675 on Aug. 5 for the first time since the start of this year.

The US economic data has also started to come in firmer since the middle of last week, but the outlook faces some crucial tests with the release of producer inflation data later on Tuesday, followed by consumer inflation data on Wednesday and retail sales on Thursday.

