Aug 13, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-08-13

US seeks 6m barrels of oil for SPR

Reuters Published 13 Aug, 2024 07:02am

WASHINGTON: The US is seeking to buy another 6 million barrels of oil from energy companies to help replenish the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR), the Department of Energy said on Monday.

The solicitation of oil for the SPR is the first for delivery into the facility’s Bryan Mound, Texas site since it underwent maintenance work and repairs, the department said.

It is seeking to 2 million barrels of the oil a month to be delivered to Bryan Mound from January to March next year.

The DOE “will continue to evaluate options to refill the SPR while securing a good deal for taxpayers, taking into account planned exchange returns and market developments,” said Charisma Troiano, a department spokesperson.

West Texas Intermediate crude prices rose on Monday to $78.72 a barrel on intensifying Middle East supply risks and fading fears of a US recession, but they were still just under the $79 to $79.99 level at which the US wants to buy back oil for the SPR.

The department is slowly replenishing the SPR after it sold 180 million barrels in 2022 following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in an effort to calm fuel prices that had risen. It was the biggest sale ever from the reserve.

Crude Oil US Oil prices Oil fuel prices SPR Strategic Petroleum Reserve WTI crude oil US Department of Energy energy companies Oil barrel

Comments

200 characters

US seeks 6m barrels of oil for SPR

BOI drafts ‘Asaan Karobar Bill 2024’

Cabinet for more rationale in categorising SOEs

Cabinet approves panel for modalities: Rs75bn to be disbursed for projects under SDGs

Gen Faiz taken into military custody

FBR shares revenue collection plan with Aurangzeb

July-March: govt signs $2.166bn loan commitments

Three PML-N MNAs reinstated as SC sets aside LHC verdicts

PM says AI ‘is the future’

Tariff, USD indexation under PPA terms: South Korean co threatens to file global lawsuit

Trump back on social media site X

Read more stories