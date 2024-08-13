Sindh govt starts free air ambulance service

KARACHI: Provincial Ministers Syed Nasir Hussain Shah and Saeed Ghani have said that the Sindh government has started a free air ambulance service under the Local Government Council Association.

They said today is a happy day for us that we are fulfilling the vision of our Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. The agreement between Sindh Local Council Association and aircraft company, ASSL, for free air ambulance service in Sindh will ensure the provision of facilities to the people of the province.

They said rumours of change governor Sindh and Sindh cabinet are seen on social media. Talking with the media on the occasion of the air ambulance service agreement between Sindh Local Council Association and ASSL, Saeed Ghani said that the air ambulance project is an important service, through which patients from Ghotki, Sukkur and Khairpur will be transferred by Karachi by air.

He said that there will be an agreement between ASSL Aviation and the three local councils. He said bringing patients from cities six hours away from Karachi is a problem. Now Air Ambulance service is being started in this regard, which is a big achievement.

However, Minister Syed Nasir Shah said that today is a day of happiness. Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had this vision which is being fulfilled. He said that the air ambulance service will also be extended to Hyderabad, Thar, Nawabshah, and Larkana. He said that there is also a plan to operate the air ambulance at the airstrips in Badin.

Chairman of Local Council Association Sindh Syed Kamil Haider Shah said with this air ambulance, patients can be transported from South Punjab and North Sindh to Karachi and their lives can be saved. He said that three district councils of Sindh are contracting with ASSL Aviation Company. In which the said company will operate five free flights per month for Sukkur, Ghotki and Khairpur District Councils.

CEO Airlift Sales and Services Akbar Jafri said that we are providing air ambulance service across Pakistan; currently transporting patients from Multan, Rahim Yar Khan, Quetta and other cities. He said that patients from Sukkur, Ghotki and Kashmore can be shifted to Karachi with this service.

