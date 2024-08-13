Aug 13, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World Print 2024-08-13

Eleven-year-old girl stabbed in London’s Leicester Square

Reuters Published 13 Aug, 2024 07:02am

LONDON: An 11-year-old girl was seriously injured in a stabbing in London’s Leicester Square on Monday, police said in a statement, adding that a man had been arrested at the scene of the attack.

The police said they did not believe the stabbing was terror-related.

The girl’s mother, 34, received minor injuries during the incident in the busy central London area which is popular with tourists. The child’s injuries were not life threatening, police said.

A 32-year-old man was swiftly arrested and officers were not looking for anyone else in connection with the attack.

“An urgent investigation is now ongoing and detectives are working to establish the details around exactly what happened,” the police said. “At this stage we don’t believe the suspect and the victims were known to each other.”

Britain’s police forces remain on high alert after days of riots earlier this month, which were triggered by false online posts wrongly identifying the suspected killer of three girls in northern England as an Islamist migrant.

London stabbed

Comments

200 characters

Eleven-year-old girl stabbed in London’s Leicester Square

BOI drafts ‘Asaan Karobar Bill 2024’

Cabinet for more rationale in categorising SOEs

Cabinet approves panel for modalities: Rs75bn to be disbursed for projects under SDGs

Gen Faiz taken into military custody

FBR shares revenue collection plan with Aurangzeb

July-March: govt signs $2.166bn loan commitments

Three PML-N MNAs reinstated as SC sets aside LHC verdicts

PM says AI ‘is the future’

Tariff, USD indexation under PPA terms: South Korean co threatens to file global lawsuit

Trump back on social media site X

Read more stories