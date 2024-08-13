Aug 13, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
UK, France and Germany ask Iran to refrain from attacks against Israel

Published 13 Aug, 2024

BENGALURU: The United Kingdom, France and Germany called on Iran and its allies to refrain from attacks against Israel that would further escalate tensions and jeopardise the chances of a ceasefire and the release of hostages, the leaders said in a joint statement released on Monday by the British government.

The countries said that fighting must end now, and all hostages still detained by Hamas must be released, adding that the people of Gaza need “urgent and unfettered delivery and distribution of aid”.

