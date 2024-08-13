This is apropos three letters to Editor titled “Israel and allies are after bigger trophies” carried by the newspaper on Saturday, Sunday and yesterday. As a show of solidarity with Israel and to attack Iran directly, if the situation warrants, the United States has deployed additional troops, aircraft carriers, and advanced fighter jets.

Specifically, the USS Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group has been dispatched to the region, replacing the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower, which had been operating in the Red Sea to maintain a robust US presence and ensure rapid response capabilities.

In addition to the naval assets, the U.S. has also positioned more fighter jets and ballistic missile defense-capable cruisers and destroyers in the area aiming to enhance regional deterrence and provide protection for US forces stationed throughout the Middle East. The US currently has about 40,000 military personnel deployed in the region, with additional troops arriving now to support imminent operations.

Ironically, the combined military capabilities of all Muslim countries are insufficient to counter Israel’s might. It is a fact that the Muslim world finds itself unable to effectively challenge Israel’s formidable defensive and offensive capabilities.

As a result, these countries appear paralyzed, turning a deaf ear and a blind eye to the cries, sobs, and painful groans of wounded, hungry, and thirsty Palestinian children.

The irony lies in the fact that if Israel were to decide to destroy the entire Middle East, including Iran, and potentially neutralize Pakistan’s nuclear capability, there would be no force on earth to prevent it from doing so.

Therefore, it is in the interest of the Middle East and Pakistan not to give any pretext to Israel and its allies to achieve their heinous objectives, although it is acknowledged that Israel and its allies may not even need a pretext if they decide to act.

Qamar Bashir

