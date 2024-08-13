Zardari vows to extend all possible facilitation to minorities in all sectors

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari said all possible facilitation should be extended to the minorities in all sectors of life as per the spirit of the Constitution and the vision of the Founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

About the ongoing Israeli aggression in Gaza, Zardari said that atrocious and indiscriminate strikes were targeting all Palestinians and people from different faiths.

Addressing a ceremony on Minorities’ Day on Monday at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, the president said all Pakistanis irrespective of which faith or religion they follow, are our children.

“Under the Constitution and under the onus of oath [of] my office, I have the duty to protect all rights of the minorities and provide all kind of facilitation,” he said.

He said there should be more share of minorities other than the five percent quota fixed for them in every department of the government.

The president said the observance of this day is aimed at recognising the role of minorities in the development and prosperity of Pakistan.

He stressed upon enhancement of jobs opportunities for the minorities in different government departments on merit basis besides, increasing the existing jobs quota.

Stressing upon the significance of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s vision, the president said they were required to fully emulate his message aimed at fostering unity, brotherhood and religious tolerance in society.

President Zardari said the people of Pakistan always felt the pains of sufferings of humanity and for those lying lowly in society and accorded due respect and space to all the minorities living here because such a message of human consideration had been embedded in their religion and culture.

He said the Constitution of Pakistan guarantees minorities’ rights in the country, while what an irony it is that minorities are not safe in Modi’s India.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Chaudhry Salik Hussain said the minorities in the country enjoy complete freedom and all rights as enshrined in the Constitution of Pakistan.

He said brotherhood, equality and justice are the basic principles which unite a nation and there is a dire need to follow these principles today to face the challenges being faced by the nation.

The minister said the government is providing every possible security to the minorities and their worship places under the constitution.

Representatives belonging to different religions also addressed the ceremony and lauded the government’s efforts and steps for safety and security of the minorities in the country.

The event arranged by the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony was attended by members of parliament, Ulema, religious leaders, members of the diplomatic corps, media and representatives from different minorities.

