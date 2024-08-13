Aug 13, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-08-13

Gold firms as traders brace for US inflation data

Reuters Published 13 Aug, 2024 07:02am

BENGALURU: Gold prices inched higher on Monday on US interest rate cut optimism and brewing geopolitical tensions, while traders looked to key US inflation data due later this week for more monetary policy cues.

Spot gold rose 0.6% to $2,444.79 per ounce as of 1234 GMT. US gold futures gained 0.4% at $2,483.70. Investors are pricing in a 49% chance of a 50 basis point (bps) rate cut by the Federal Reserve in September, the CME Group’s FedWatch tool shows. The US producer and consumer prices numbers due on Tuesday and Wednesday will be scanned for further cues.

“The inflation point, will, in my view, define if it is a 25 bps or 50 bps cut. So the outcome of the inflation data will result in some higher volatility in gold prices,” UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo said. “For gold to reach a new record high, inflation needs to be below market expectations.”

Zero-yield bullion is more appealing to investors in a low-interest rate environment. Fed Governor Michelle Bowman on Saturday softened her usually hawkish tone slightly, noting some further “welcome” progress on inflation in the last couple months even as she said inflation remains “uncomfortably above” the Fed’s 2% goal.

Heightened geopolitical risk and volatility in other markets remains supportive for gold, Mike Ingram, market analyst at Kinesis Money, said.

“Gold’s technical position appears to be more constructive than that of silver with the next major resistance level near all-time highs at $2,468,” he added.

Russia evacuated civilians from parts of a second region near Ukraine after Kyiv increased military activity near the border.

Palestinian militant group Hamas on Sunday asked mediators to present a plan based upon previous talks instead of engaging in new negotiations for a Gaza ceasefire deal.

Spot silver rose 1.6% to $27.88 per ounce, platinum added 1.8% to $938.70 and palladium was 2.8% higher at $930.85.

Gold Gold Spot

Comments

200 characters

Gold firms as traders brace for US inflation data

BOI drafts ‘Asaan Karobar Bill 2024’

Cabinet for more rationale in categorising SOEs

Cabinet approves panel for modalities: Rs75bn to be disbursed for projects under SDGs

Gen Faiz taken into military custody

FBR shares revenue collection plan with Aurangzeb

July-March: govt signs $2.166bn loan commitments

Three PML-N MNAs reinstated as SC sets aside LHC verdicts

PM says AI ‘is the future’

Tariff, USD indexation under PPA terms: South Korean co threatens to file global lawsuit

Trump back on social media site X

Read more stories