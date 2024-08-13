Activities of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 333,499 tonnes of cargo comprising 216,170 tonnes of import cargo and 117,329 tonnes of export cargo during last 48 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 216,170 comprised of116,328 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 3,342 tonnes of B.Bulk Cargo, 327 tonnes of Aie,11,457 Tons of Dap & 84,716 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export Cargo of 117,329 comprised of 113,635 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 94 tonnes of B. Bulk Cargo & 3,600 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

Around, 07 ships namely, Cosco New York, X-Press Capella, Themis Leader, Ds Ocean, Atlantic Ibis, Grace Bridge & Dolphin 08 berthed at the Karachi Port Trust.

Approximately, 09 ships namely, Akij Star, Cosco New York, Chemroad Hawk, Msc Nicole X, Mt Quetta, Themis Leader, Lofty Mountain, Copiapo & Uafl Liberty sailed from the Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of ten ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them a container vessel MSC Elsa-3 left the port on Monday morning, while two more ships, Golden Denise and Bateleur are expected to sail on Monday afternoon.

A cargo volume of 121,954 tonnes exclusive imports, including containerized cargo carried in 982 Containers (TEUs) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are four ships at outer anchorage of the port, out of them a container vessel MSC Nicole-X is expected to take berthed at Container Terminal on Monday, 12th August-2024.

