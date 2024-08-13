KARACHI: official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Monday, (August 12, 2024)

=========================================================================== The kca official spot rate for local dealings in Pakistan rupees --------------------------------------------------------------------------- For base grade 3 staple length 1-1/16" Micronaire value between 3.8 to 4.9 ncl =========================================================================== Rate Ex-gin Upcountry Spot rate Spot rate Difference for price Ex-Karachi ex. Khi. as Ex-karachi on 10-08-2024 =========================================================================== 37.324 KG 17,500 235 17,735 17,635 +100/- Equivalent 40 KGS 18,755 252 19,007 18,900 +107/- ===========================================================================

