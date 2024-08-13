Spot rate gains amid slow activity

LAHORE: The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Monday increased the spot rate by Rs 100 per maund and closed it at Rs 17,500 per maund.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the local cotton market remained steady and the trading volume remained low. He also told that because of ongoing rains across the country, the cotton industry is experiencing a slowdown.

The rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 16,800 to Rs 17,000 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 6,000 to Rs 7,000 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 17,700 to Rs 18,000 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 7,000 to Rs 8,000 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 16,800 to Rs 17,000 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Balochistan is in between Rs 6,000 to Rs 7,000 per 40 kg.

Approximately, 1000 bales of Tando Adam were sold in between Rs 16,900 to Rs 17,000 per maund, 400 bales of Hyderabad were sold at Rs 17,000 per maund, 400 bales of Chichawatni were sold at Rs 18,000 per maund, 200 bales of Layyah and 400 bales of Khanewal were sold at Rs 18,200 per maund.

The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association increased the spot rate by Rs 100 per maund and closed it at Rs 17,500 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 365 per kg.

