Markets Print 2024-08-13
Open market rates of foreign currencies
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on...
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the
Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Monday (August 12, 2024).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
USD $ 279.37 280.40 AED 75.90 76.35
EURO 304.07 305.38 SR 74.11 74.55
GBP 355.55 357.07 INTERBANK 278.50 278.65
JPY 1.87 1.92
=========================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2024
Comments