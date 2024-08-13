Aug 13, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Open market rates of foreign currencies

KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on...
Recorder Report Published 13 Aug, 2024 07:02am

KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the

Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Monday (August 12, 2024).

=========================================================================
CURRENCY            BUYING   SELLING   CURRENCY           BUYING  SELLING
=========================================================================
USD $               279.37   280.40    AED                75.90     76.35
EURO                304.07   305.38    SR                 74.11     74.55
GBP                 355.55   357.07    INTERBANK         278.50    278.65
JPY                                                        1.87      1.92
=========================================================================

