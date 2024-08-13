Markets Print 2024-08-13
Lahore Grain Market Rates
LAHORE: Grain and other commodity rates in rupees on Akbari Mandi on Monday (August 12, 2024)
======================================
Per 100 kg
======================================
Sugar 13850-13900
Gur 18000-20000
Shakar 17000-21000
Ghee (16 kg) 7200-7650
Almond (Kaghzi) 10000-42000
Almond (Simple) 12500-15000
Sogi 40000-70000
Dry Date 14000-20000
Chilli (Sabat) 30000-36000
Chilli (Pissi) 60000-70000
Turmeric 16500-20000
Darchini (large) 26000-28000
Mong (Sabat) 24000-26000
Dal Mong (Chilka) 28000-31000
Dal Mong (Washed) 30000-34000
Dal Mash (Sabat) 46000-48000
Dal Mash (Chilka) 45000-52000
Dal Mash (Washed) 54000-57000
Dal Masoor (Local) 30000-31000
Dal Masoor (impor) 27000-31000
Masoor (salam-impor) 25000-29000
Masoor (salam-local) 29000-30000
Gram White 23000-29000
Gram Black 27000-30000
Dal Chana (Thin) 28000-29000
Dal Chana (Thick) 30000-31000
White Kidney Beans
(Lobia) 42000
Red Kidney Beans
(Lobia) 48000-55000
--------------------------------------
Rice (per 100 kg)
--------------------------------------
Basmati Super (Old) 30000-33000
Basmati Super (new) 26000-30000
Kainat 1121 25000-30000
Rice Basmati (386) 18000-20000
Basmati broken 14000-19000
--------------------------------------
Tea (per 1 kg)
--------------------------------------
Tea (Black) 1900-2200
Tea (Green) 1400-1650
======================================
