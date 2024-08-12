Aug 12, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Most Gulf markets gain ahead of US data

Reuters Published 12 Aug, 2024 06:33pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Most stock markets in the Gulf closed higher on Monday, in line with global shares, as investors looked ahead to U.S. and Chinese economic data.

Investors were looking ahead to U.S. consumer price index data for July on Wednesday, which is expected to show month-on-month inflation ticked up to 0.2% after a minus 0.1% reading in June. Retail sales data is due on Thursday.

Monetary policy in the six-member Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) is usually guided by the Fed’s decisions, as most regional currencies are pegged to the U.S. dollar.

Dubai’s main share index gained 0.2%, with toll operator Salik Company rising 1.5% and blue-chip developer Emaar Properties increasing 0.6%.

Among other gainers, Parkin, which oversees public parking operations, advanced 2.5% after reporting a rise in quarterly profit.

The Qatari benchmark added 0.2%, helped by a 0.9% increase in the Gulf’s biggest lender by assets Qatar National Bank.

Most Gulf markets gain on positive data, Fed’s rate signals

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index eased 0.3%, weighed by a 1.3% slide in aluminium products manufacturer Al Taiseer Group.

The Saudi stock market continued to trade sideways after a rebound. However, the market could remain exposed to the downside if US recession fears return, said Hani Abuagla Senior Market Analyst at XTB MENA.

“A stronger rebound in oil prices could drive the stock market to the upside.”

Oil prices - a catalyst for the Gulf’s financial markets - inched up, having bounced 3.5% last week as fears of a widening Middle East conflict threatened supplies.

In Abu Dhabi, the index declined 1%.

China issues figures on retail sales and industrial production on Thursday, which are expected to show the economy continuing to underperform, potentially exacerbating some investors’ fears about global growth.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index finished 0.6% higher, with Commercial International Bank Egypt gaining 1.6%.

----------------------------------------
 SAUDI ARABIA     fell 0.3% to 11,741
 ABU DHABI        lost 1% to 9,215
 DUBAI            gained 0.2% to 4,201
 QATAR            gained 0.2% to 10,094
 EGYPT            up 0.6% to 29,707
 BAHRAIN          was up 0.2% to 1,936
 OMAN             rose 0.6% to 4,686
 KUWAIT           dropped 0.8% to 7,685
----------------------------------------
Gulf markets Gulf stock markets Gulf Gulf stocks Gulf bourses Gulf Shares

Comments

200 characters

Most Gulf markets gain ahead of US data

Recounting in NA constituencies: SC overturns LHC verdict

KSE-100 sheds 589 points amid wider market selling pressure

OGDCL commences tight gas production from Sindh

Rupee registers marginal decline against US dollar

National Saving Schemes: CDNS reduces profit rates on some of its products

Mountaineer Murad Sadpara passes away

Oil extends gains for fifth session on Mideast tensions and US data

Millat Tractors warns of shutdown amid GST dispute and plummeting sales

OPEC cuts 2024 oil demand growth forecast, citing China

39,897 Palestinians killed in Israel’s aggression in Gaza since Oct.7

Read more stories