Aug 12, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Argentina goalkeeper Rulli joins Marseille

AFP Published 12 Aug, 2024 11:28am

MARSEILLE: Argentina’s 2022 World Cup winning goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli has joined Marseille, the French club announced on Sunday.

Rulli was an unused substitute for his country during the World Cup as well as in this July’s Copa America success.

The 32-year-old arrives at the former Champions League winners from Ajax having had spells with Villarreal, Real Sociedad and Montpellier.

“I am very happy to have joined the immense club that is Marseille,” Rulli said on social media after the southern outfit’s announcement.

Australia goalkeeper Williams to retire after Paris Olympics

“I can’t wait to play at the Velodrome,” he added.

No fee or length of contract for Rulli was revealed by Roberto De Zerbi’s Marseille, who begin their new Ligue 1 season on Saturday at Brest.

argentina Geronimo Rulli

Comments

200 characters

Argentina goalkeeper Rulli joins Marseille

Intra-day update: rupee stable against US dollar

Kohala HPP: FC date will be extended

‘Adventure in the nature of trade’: Burden of proof for taxing lies with FBR: ATIR

FoodAges secures $1.2bn deals

Adhering to the constitution only path forward for Pakistan: Khaqan

Mountaineer Murad Sadpara passes away

OGDCL commences tight gas production from Sindh

Oil extends gains for fifth straight session as Mideast tensions, US data support

Increasing Pakistan’s exports: ‘allow increase in forex retention’

World youth unemployment rate lowest for 15 years, but picture not same across regions: UN

Read more stories