Argentina goalkeeper Rulli joins Marseille

MARSEILLE: Argentina’s 2022 World Cup winning goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli has joined Marseille, the French club announced on Sunday.

Rulli was an unused substitute for his country during the World Cup as well as in this July’s Copa America success.

The 32-year-old arrives at the former Champions League winners from Ajax having had spells with Villarreal, Real Sociedad and Montpellier.

“I am very happy to have joined the immense club that is Marseille,” Rulli said on social media after the southern outfit’s announcement.

Australia goalkeeper Williams to retire after Paris Olympics

“I can’t wait to play at the Velodrome,” he added.

No fee or length of contract for Rulli was revealed by Roberto De Zerbi’s Marseille, who begin their new Ligue 1 season on Saturday at Brest.