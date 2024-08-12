Futures spread up 292bps

KARACHI: The futures spread increased by 292bps to 19.89 percent on the last day of the outgoing week. Trading activities on the futures counter improved as average daily volumes increased by 51.1 percent to 121.92 million shares during this week as compared to previous week’s average of 80.67 million shares.

Average daily traded value on the futures counter increased by 24.4 percent to Rs 6.52 billion during this week against previous week’s Rs 5.24 billion.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024