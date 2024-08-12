Payments to BISP beneficiaries now through banks: Rubina

PESHAWAR: Chairperson Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) Senator Rubina Khalid has said that BISP has introduced a new banking system to facilitate the payment of funds to the deserving women under which the services of as many as six banks are being procured so that the human intervention is minimal and the beneficiaries can receive their money.

She said the scope of Benazir Income Support Program is being expanded in accordance with the directions of President Asif Ali Zardari.

The transparency of BISP has been recognised by international organizations including the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank under which around 9.3 million deserving families are benefiting.

“Our aim is that deserving women receive their money with dignity and respect without any deductions” she said while talking to reporters during her visit to Mardan district.

Rubina Khalid visited the offices of BISP in Mardan and Takht Bhai where she directly interacted with the deserving women and heard their problems.

She reviewed the registration process of the deserving women and directed the staff to guide the elderly women with dignity and respect. She instructed the women to come to BISP offices to collect the money only after receiving a message from 8171.

Senator Rubina also planted a sapling in the premises of District Office Mardan under Benazir Plantation Campaign titled “Sarsabz Pakistan, Benazir Pakistan” and prayed for the prosperity of the country.

While addressing a gathering of women gathered for registration in the BISP centre, she said that Shaheed Benazir Bhutto laid the foundation of this program while in exile in Dubai aimed at economic empowerment of poor women of Pakistan, which was implemented by President Asif Ali Zardari in 2008.

He told the women that there is no fee to participate in the BISP survey adding that dynamic registry centres have been set up in the tehsil offices for enrolment in the programme. She directed the women to complete the basic documents for joining the survey so that they do not face any problem.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024