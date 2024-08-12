AGL 23.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.38%)
AIRLINK 122.60 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (1.36%)
BOP 5.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
CNERGY 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.76%)
DCL 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.31%)
DFML 41.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.86%)
DGKC 81.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-1.87%)
FCCL 20.84 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.19%)
FFBL 44.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-3.38%)
FFL 8.56 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 145.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.07%)
HUMNL 9.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.34%)
KEL 4.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.93%)
KOSM 6.82 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (17.18%)
MLCF 33.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.38%)
NBP 47.35 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (1.57%)
OGDC 135.44 Decreased By ▼ -3.46 (-2.49%)
PAEL 26.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 5.34 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 113.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-0.88%)
PRL 23.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-3.55%)
PTC 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.76%)
SEARL 58.22 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.36%)
TELE 7.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TOMCL 46.40 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (4.27%)
TPLP 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
TREET 15.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.72%)
TRG 55.77 Increased By ▲ 2.57 (4.83%)
UNITY 30.30 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (6.5%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.67%)
BR100 8,301 Increased By 45.7 (0.55%)
BR30 25,998 Increased By 19.8 (0.08%)
KSE100 78,570 Increased By 695.4 (0.89%)
KSE30 25,178 Increased By 236.2 (0.95%)
Aug 12, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-08-12

Indian shares trim weekly losses as US data allays slowdown fears

Reuters Published 12 Aug, 2024 06:36am

BENGALURU: Indian shares ended higher on Friday, narrowing their weekly losses sparked by a brutal sell-off earlier this week, as a bigger-than-expected drop in US unemployment claims allayed fears of a recession in the world’s top economy.

The NSE Nifty 50 index rose 1.04% to 24,367.5, while the S&P BSE Sensex added 1.04% to 79,705.91.

The IT index jumped 1.6% after lower-than-expected weekly unemployment claims calmed recession fears in the United States, which is a significant source of revenue for the sector. All sectoral indexes advanced.

The IT index lost 1.9% on Thursday ahead of the jobs data.

India’s Nifty 50 and Sensex have lost about 1.5% each this week, their steepest weekly drop since the end of May, as concerns over US slowdown following a bleak July jobs report and unwinding of yen carry trades spurred a global sell-off and triggered profit-booking.

While India’s unhindered growth prospects make it resilient to the current global uncertainty, rich valuations could trigger bouts of profit-booking, said Seshadri Sen and Arthkumar Gandhi of Emkay Global.

“If a correction does crystallise, we would see that as an entry opportunity for longer-term investors,” they said. Among individual stocks, Eicher Motors rose 5.54% after the maker of Royal Enfield motorcycles beat June-quarter profit estimates, leading gains in the auto index, which was up 1.72%.

Indian shares NSE Nifty 50 index

Comments

200 characters

Indian shares trim weekly losses as US data allays slowdown fears

Kohala HPP: FC date will be extended

‘Adventure in the nature of trade’: Burden of proof for taxing lies with FBR: ATIR

PM reaffirms commitment to safeguarding rights of minorities

FoodAges secures $1.2bn deals

Adhering to the constitution only path forward for Pakistan: Khaqan

Increasing Pakistan’s exports: ‘allow increase in forex retention’

‘Cos should market their brands to other countries in good manner’

Free of charge online visa for Turkish nationals

Traders reject advance income tax collection

BMP underscores need for taking steps to achieve export target

Read more stories