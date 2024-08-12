AGL 23.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.38%)
Minority communities: Armed forces extend warm felicitations

Published 12 Aug, 2024

ISLAMABAD: The Armed Forces of Pakistan, the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, and the Services Chiefs extend warm felicitations to the minority communities of Pakistan on their dedicated day, acknowledging their indispensable contributions to the nation’s progress, prosperity, and rich cultural heritage.

“This occasion serves as a poignant reminder of the diversity, inclusivity, and harmonious coexistence that are the hallmarks of our great nation,” ISPR said in a statement.

It added that the minority communities are an integral and vital part of our social fabric, and their rights and freedoms are sacrosanct, as enshrined in the Constitution and Islam. Throughout Pakistan’s history, it added that minorities have played a significant role in shaping the country’s cultural identity, contributing to its development, and strengthening its social foundations.

“From the Quaid’s visionary ideals to the present day, minorities have been an integral part of the nation-building process, and their sacrifices and contributions are deeply valued,” it added. It stated that the Armed Forces of Pakistan honour the unwavering commitment, dedication, and sacrifices of the minority communities, recognizing their unshakeable loyalty to the nation and their invaluable role in fostering a cohesive and pluralistic society.

“We celebrate their spirit and reiterate our commitment to protecting and promoting their rights, freedoms, and welfare,” it added.

