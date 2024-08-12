AGL 23.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.38%)
Markets Print 2024-08-12

Prices of kitchen items remain high

Amjad Ali Shah Published 12 Aug, 2024 06:36am

PESHAWAR: Prices of important kitchen items like live chicken/meat, vegetables, cooking oil/ghee, flour, pulses and others remained high in the retail market. According to a weekly market survey carried out by Business Recorder here on Sunday revealed that no reduction in rates was registered in the market.

In the open market, one kilogram of live chicken was available at Rs460/kg, while a dozen of farm eggs was being sold at Rs280-300 and hen eggs were available at Rs450-500 per dozen. One-kilogram cow meat was being sold without bone at Rs900 and within bone Rs700-800, the survey said. Price of mutton beef touched at Rs2400-2500/kg in the open market.

According to the survey, the price of vegetables remained high in the local market. Tomatoes were available at Rs150/kg while the price of onion remained the same as being sold at Rs100 to Rs120 per kg. Prices of ginger and garlic remained unchanged as available at Rs800/kg and Rs400 and Rs600/kg respectively. Green chili was available at Rs120-150/kg, the survey said.

Other veggie prices have also touched a new peak, making it hard for the common man to buy this essential commodity at a higher price. Peas was being sold at Rs250-300/kg, capsicum at Rs250-300/kilo, ladyfinger Rs150-180/kilo, and curry Rs60/kg and, Kachalu Rs150-200/kilo, turnip at Rs100-120/kg, Eggplant (bringle) Rs100/kilo, Zucchini (tori) Rs80-100/kilo, Tinda Rs100/kg, lemon was being sold at Rs200/kg, the survey said. Arvi was available at Rs200/kg, Karela (bitter gourd) at Rs60-70/kg, cabbage at Rs200/kg, red-colored potatoes available at Rs100-120/kg while white-colored potatoes are sold at Rs70-80/kg in the retail market.

Price of flour also remained unchanged as 20-kg fine flour sac was being sold at Rs2200-2300 and brown-colored flour sac at Rs1800-1900 in the open market. Wheat flours other products like maida, soji and choker flour also remained high in the retail market.

Mixed trend in prices of pulses and grocery items was registered in the retail market.

According to the survey, good quality rice (sela) was available at Rs260-270kg, while low quality rice was available at Rs250/kg, while tota rice was available at Rs180-200/kg.

Similarly, the survey said dal mash was available at Rs600/kg, dal masoor at Rs320 per kilo, dal chilka (black) at Rs320/kg, dal chilka (green) at Rs260/kg, moonge at Rs280/kg, dhoti dal at Rs320/kg, dal Channa at Rs320/kg, white lobiya at Rs450/kg, red bean at Rs440/kg, Gram flour (baisen) at Rs280/kg, big-size white Channa at Rs360 /kg, small-size white Channa from Rs300/kg.

Sugar was available at Rs150/kg in the retail market against the price of Rs144 per kg, the survey said.

Prices of confectionery items, beverages, baby-milk, milk powder, pumpers and others also remained sky-rocketed in the local market.

The prices of apple was Rs200-250/kg, banana Rs100-150 and Rs200/dozen, strawberry at Rs200-300/kg, melon at Rs100-120/kg, watermelon at Rs70/kg.

According to the survey, prices of all brands and qualities of beverages also remained high in the local market. Black tea was being sold at Rs1400-1500 per kg, the survey added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

food prices commodity prices prices of kitchen items retail market

