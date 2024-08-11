AGL 23.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.38%)
Two migrants die trying to cross Channel to Britain

Reuters Published August 11, 2024

PARIS: Two people were found dead after a boat carrying migrants trying to cross the Channel from near the French port of Calais to Britain ran into difficulties early on Sunday, French authorities said.

Fifty-three other people were rescued.

Four die trying to cross Channel to UK: French authority

Tackling illegal immigration has been a priority for both the British and French governments. Thousands have arrived in Britain this year in small, overloaded boats.

Last month, at least five migrants died while trying to cross the Channel from France.

Britain migrants

