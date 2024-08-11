AGL 23.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.38%)
AIRLINK 122.60 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (1.36%)
BOP 5.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
CNERGY 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.76%)
DCL 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.31%)
DFML 41.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.86%)
DGKC 81.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-1.87%)
FCCL 20.84 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.19%)
FFBL 44.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-3.38%)
FFL 8.56 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 145.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.07%)
HUMNL 9.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.34%)
KEL 4.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.93%)
KOSM 6.82 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (17.18%)
MLCF 33.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.38%)
NBP 47.35 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (1.57%)
OGDC 135.44 Decreased By ▼ -3.46 (-2.49%)
PAEL 26.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 5.34 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 113.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-0.88%)
PRL 23.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-3.55%)
PTC 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.76%)
SEARL 58.22 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.36%)
TELE 7.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TOMCL 46.40 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (4.27%)
TPLP 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
TREET 15.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.72%)
TRG 55.77 Increased By ▲ 2.57 (4.83%)
UNITY 30.30 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (6.5%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.67%)
BR100 8,301 Increased By 45.7 (0.55%)
BR30 25,998 Increased By 19.8 (0.08%)
KSE100 78,570 Increased By 695.4 (0.89%)
KSE30 25,178 Increased By 236.2 (0.95%)
Aug 11, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

In TV interview, Biden brands Trump a ‘danger’ to US

AFP Published 11 Aug, 2024 07:44pm

WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden, in his first TV interview since dropping out of the White House race, warned that Republican candidate Donald Trump was “a genuine danger to American security.”

“Mark my words, if he wins… this election, watch what happens,” Biden told CBS News in a pre-taped interview broadcast on Sunday.

“He’s a genuine danger to American security. Look, we’re at an inflection point in world history… and democracy is the key.”

Biden, 81, has kept a low profile since withdrawing after his flailing debate performance against Trump underlined fears about his age and mental abilities.

In the short TV interview, recorded in the White House last week, he appeared frail but cogent, again admitting he failed in the debate but stressing that health-wise he has “no serious problem.”

Explaining his exit, he said other Democratic Party politicians standing for re-election feared he would damage their chances – and added that his only priority was to stop Trump from returning to power.

Joe Biden falters as Trump unleashes barrage of falsehoods at first debate

“A number of my Democratic colleagues in the House and Senate thought that I was going to hurt them in the (election) races,” he said.

“A critical issue for me still is – not a joke – maintaining this democracy.

“I have an obligation to the country to do what is the most important thing we can do, and that is – we must, we must, we must defeat Trump.”

Helping Harris

Biden said he was proud of his record on jobs, investment and Covid recovery – and vowed to campaign hard for Vice President Kamala Harris, who has replaced him on the ballot.

“I’m going to do whatever Kamala thinks I can do to help most,” he said.

Biden’s age had come to dominate the 2024 campaign, and the Democrats’ hopes of winning have soared since his exit, as Harris has enjoyed a surge in support that has left Trump struggling.

Kamala Harris says she supports eliminating taxes on tips, like Trump

The outgoing president said he had expected to serve only one term when he won in 2020, but that he had been persuaded to stay on.

“I thought of myself as being a transition president. I can’t even say how old I am. It’s hard for me to get it out of my mouth, but things got moving so quickly, it didn’t happen,” he told CBS’s Robert Costa.

Trump’s light campaign schedule has come under scrutiny, and it was his running mate, J.D. Vance, who blitzed the Sunday morning political talk shows.

Appearing on CNN, ABC and CBS, Vance fielded questions about white supremacist attacks on his family, child care, asylum seekers and abortion.

In one testy exchange with CBS’s Margaret Brennan, Vance complained that she had asked “six questions about abortion.”

“I’m still trying to get a clear answer,” Brennan retorted.

He also claimed that Harris was the one “calling the shots” in the Biden administration.

“If she’s not calling the shots, Dana, who is?” he told CNN’s Dana Bash.

Donald Trump Joe Biden White House Kamala Harris

Comments

200 characters

In TV interview, Biden brands Trump a ‘danger’ to US

Javelin ace Arshad Nadeem gets hero’s welcome on Pakistan return

President Zardari, PM Shehbaz hail services of minority communities

24-year-old lieutenant succumbs to injuries in Tirah Valley attack: ISPR

Supreme Court to announce verdict on vote recount in three NA seats tomorrow

Hindenburg alleges India market regulator chief held stake in offshore funds used by Adani Group

Most Gulf markets gain on positive data, Fed’s rate signals

Bangladesh swears in chief justice as old guard removed

Hassan wins marathon as Olympic endurance gamble pays off

Chinese netizens celebrate Arshad Nadeem’s historic gold medal in Paris Olympics

Read more stories