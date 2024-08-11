Gold prices firm

KARACHI: The local gold prices on Saturday remained stable following the unchanged international bullion value, traders said.

During the weekend trade, gold was available for Rs256,500 per tola and Rs219, 907 per 10 grams.

On the world market, the value of gold bullion stood at $2, 430 an ounce while silver was selling at $27.54 an ounce, traders said.

Domestically, silver prices were firm at Rs2, 850 per ounce and Rs2, 443.41 per 10 grams, traders added.

