AIKO introduces N-Type ABC modules for Pak consumers

Press Release Published 11 Aug, 2024 03:27am

KARACHI: AIKO, a global leader in photovoltaic technology, is expanding into Pakistan with the introduction of its top-efficiency N-Type ABC Modules. This move highlights AIKO’s dedication to providing cutting-edge, sustainable energy solutions to growing markets.

The launch event was held at a Lahore hotel on Friday and honoured by the presence of Ch Shafay Hussain, Punjab Minister of Industries, along with prominent government officials, leading importers, distributors, and key EPC companies, highlighted the strong interest and support from Pakistan’s renewable energy sector.

“AIKO’s launch of high-efficiency solar modules represents a significant advancement for our renewable energy sector,” said Ch Shafay Hussain. “These innovative modules will be crucial in helping Pakistan achieve its renewable energy goals and enhance our energy infrastructure. Their introduction will also foster greater investment and development in the sector, benefiting our economy and environment while addressing our energy needs.”

Shanghai Aiko Solar New Energy Co., Ltd., known as AIKO, has been a leader in solar technology for over 15 years, providing high-efficiency solar cells, N-Type ABC modules, and integrated energy solutions worldwide. AIKO’s N-Type ABC Modules, boasting a world-record efficiency of 24.2%, are designed without front grid lines to maximize light absorption and power output. These modules also feature advanced partial shading optimization, resistance to dust accumulation, and improved temperature coefficients, making them well-suited for Pakistan’s environmental conditions.

“We are excited to introduce our top-efficiency N-Type ABC Modules to Pakistan,” said Mr. Alex, President of the APAC Region at AIKO. “Our advanced technology and innovative PV modules are engineered to offer exceptional performance and reliability, marking a significant advancement in Pakistan’s renewable energy landscape.”

AIKO’s entry into Pakistan aims to transform the solar energy sector and support the country’s renewable energy goals. The introduction of high-performance modules is expected to offer enhanced returns on investment for residential, commercial, and industrial applications, setting new benchmarks for reliability and performance. With over 3.2 billion RMB (approximately 444 million USD) invested in R&D over the past three years, AIKO has established three major R&D centres worldwide and secured more than 1,000 patents, fuelling continuous technological advancements.

AIKO’s technological leadership is illuminated by several prestigious awards, including the “2023 Germany Red Dot Award” and the “Intersolar AWARD 2023 for Innovation in Solar Technology.” AIKO’s N-Type ABC modules are celebrated globally for their efficiency and aesthetic design. Committed to its mission to “Redefine Solar for a Carbon-Free Society,” AIKO strives to achieve peak photoelectric conversion efficiency and drive the transition to a zero-carbon future through ongoing innovation and customer-focused solutions.

