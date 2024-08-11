SAO PAULO: Brazil’s 2024/25 coffee harvest had reached an estimated 92% of the crop as of last Tuesday, consultancy Safras & Mercado said on Friday.

The harvest pace, up 5 percentage points from the previous week, is above the 86% reaped a year earlier and also ahead of the five-year average of 89% for this time of the year.

“The accelerated pace should confirm the view that the harvest this year will end earlier (than in other seasons),” Safras consultant Gil Barabach said in a statement. Brazil’s robusta coffee harvest was almost complete as it reached an estimated 99% of the area, Safras said, above the 96% at the same time last year and the long-term average of 98%.

Meanwhile, the arabica harvest was estimated at 88%, up from 80% a year earlier and above the five-year average of 85%. Safras in July cut its estimate for Brazil’s coffee output in the current season, citing poor crop development under dry weather. Brazil is the world’s largest coffee producer and exporter.