Aug 11, 2024
Markets Print 2024-08-11

Cotton spot rates

Recorder Report Published 11 Aug, 2024 03:28am

KARACHI: official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Saturday, (August 10, 2024)

===========================================================================
The kca official spot rate for local dealings in Pakistan rupees
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
                     For base grade 3 staple length 1-1/16"
                    Micronaire value between 3.8 to 4.9 ncl
===========================================================================
Rate              Ex-gin   Upcountry   Spot rate    Spot rate    Difference
                    for      price     Ex-Karachi  ex. Khi. as   Ex-karachi
                                                   on 09-08-2024
===========================================================================
37.324 KG        17,400        235        17,635        17,635          NIL
Equivalent
40 KGS           18,648        252        18,900        18,900          NIL
===========================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Cotton spot rates

