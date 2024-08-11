AGL 23.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.38%)
Markets Print 2024-08-11

Selective buying on cotton market

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Saturday remained steady and the trading volume remained low. Cotton Analyst...
Recorder Report Published 11 Aug, 2024 03:28am

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Saturday remained steady and the trading volume remained low.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 16,800 to Rs 17,000 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 6,000 to Rs 7,000 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 17,800 to Rs 18,000 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 7,000 to Rs 8,000 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 16,800 to Rs 17,000 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Balochistan is in between Rs 6,700 to Rs 7,400 per 40 kg.

Approximately, 200 bales of Lodhran were sold at Rs 18,500 per maund, 200 bales of Chichawatni, 200 bales of Khanewal were sold at Rs 18,000 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 17,400 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 365 per kg.

