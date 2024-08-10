AGL 23.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.38%)
Aug 10, 2024
Sports

Afghan refugee athlete disqualified for slogan on cape

Reuters Published 10 Aug, 2024 10:15am
Manizha Talash wears a cape reading “Free Afghan women” as she competes in the Women’s Breaking dance qualifying round of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at La Concorde in Paris, on Friday. (Photos: Facebook)
Manizha Talash wears a cape reading “Free Afghan women” as she competes in the Women’s Breaking dance qualifying round of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at La Concorde in Paris, on Friday. (Photos: Facebook)

PARIS: Afghan B-Girl Manizha Talash, a member of the refugee Olympic team at the Paris Games, was disqualified after displaying the words “Free Afghan Women” on her cape during her breaking routine in the competition’s pre-qualifiers on Friday.

Talash, who lives in Spain, wore a light blue cape that had the phrase written on it with large white letters during her pre-qualifier loss to India Sardjoe of Netherlands.

Political slogans and statement are banned on the field of play and on podiums at the Olympics and breaking’s governing body later said the 21-year-old had been disqualified.

Talash was “disqualified for displaying a political slogan on her attire,” World DanceSport Federation said in a statement.

The Paris Games are the third Olympics where a team of refugees is taking part, with 37 athletes competing in 12 different sports including athletics, badminton and boxing.

Javelin ace Arshad Nadeem receives gold medal at Paris Olympics

Afghanistan is represented by a contingent of three women and three men, in a largely symbolic move by the International Olympic Committee as a message to the country, which under Taliban rule has restricted women’s and girls’ access to sports and gyms.

Both the head of Afghanistan’s national Olympic committee (NOC) recognised by the IOC and its secretary general are currently in exile.

The Taliban - who say they respect women’s rights in line with their interpretation of Islamic law and local customs - have closed girls’ high schools, placed travel restrictions on women without a male guardian and restricted access to parks and gyms since seizing power in August 2021.

The IOC has said no Taliban official has been accredited for the Games.

