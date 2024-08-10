AGL 23.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.38%)
AIRLINK 122.60 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (1.36%)
BOP 5.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
CNERGY 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.76%)
DCL 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.31%)
DFML 41.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.86%)
DGKC 81.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-1.87%)
FCCL 20.84 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.19%)
FFBL 44.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-3.38%)
FFL 8.56 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 145.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.07%)
HUMNL 9.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.34%)
KEL 4.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.93%)
KOSM 6.82 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (17.18%)
MLCF 33.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.38%)
NBP 47.35 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (1.57%)
OGDC 135.44 Decreased By ▼ -3.46 (-2.49%)
PAEL 26.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 5.34 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 113.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-0.88%)
PRL 23.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-3.55%)
PTC 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.76%)
SEARL 58.22 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.36%)
TELE 7.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TOMCL 46.40 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (4.27%)
TPLP 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
TREET 15.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.72%)
TRG 55.77 Increased By ▲ 2.57 (4.83%)
UNITY 30.30 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (6.5%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.67%)
BR100 8,301 Increased By 45.7 (0.55%)
BR30 25,998 Increased By 19.8 (0.08%)
KSE100 78,570 Increased By 695.4 (0.89%)
KSE30 25,178 Increased By 236.2 (0.95%)
Aug 10, 2024
Markets Print 2024-08-10

Wall St wavers as volatile week draws to a close

Reuters Published August 10, 2024 Updated August 10, 2024 08:03am

NEW YORK: Wall Street’s main indexes swung between gains and losses on the last day of a tumultuous week that rocked the global markets as the low-yielding yen surged and fears of a recession gripped the world’s biggest economy.

All major indexes were set for weekly losses, with the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq headed for a fourth straight week of fall.

Global markets experienced heightened volatility this week after dour US job reports and the Bank of Japan’s interest rate hike on July 31 that led to a sharp appreciation in the yen, widely used for buying high-yielding assets, which resulted in the unwinding of currency carry trade positions.

But after jobless claims last week fell more than expected, US stocks jumped on Thursday. The CBOE Volatility Index , Wall Street’s “fear gauge”, which had surged to 65.73 at the start of the week, also declined to 22.23 points.

Analysts are still skeptical. “Further data will be needed to assure that last week’s jobs number isn’t affirming heightened risk of an imminent recession,” said Mark Luschini, chief investment strategist at Janney Montgomery Scott.

“In the meantime, equities may be in a trading range above that of the recent sell off low but no new catalyst for a sustained advance to ensue.” Most megacap and growth stocks were higher, except Alphabet , which was down over 1%. Eight of the 11 major S&P sectors were trading higher, with healthcare and consumer discretionary leading the gains.

Investors are now awaiting next week’s readings on the consumer prices and retail sales for July, which could provide fresh evidence on the chances of a soft landing for the American economy.

Fed policymakers said on Thursday they were confident that inflation was cooling enough to allow interest-rate cuts ahead, and will take their cues on the size and timing of those cuts from the economic data.

Money markets are evenly split between the Fed cutting rates by 50-basis points and 25-basis points in September, according to CME’s FedWatch Tool.

At 11:25 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 35.77 points, or 0.09%, to 39,482.26, the S&P 500 gained 12.41 points, or 0.23%, to 5,331.72 and the Nasdaq Composite gained 27.66 points, or 0.17%, to 16,687.68. Among individual stocks, Elf Beauty fell 15.8% after it forecast annual sales and profit below estimates, while Paramount Global rose 1.2% as investors cheered strong growth at the media group’s streaming business.

Videogame publisher Take-Two Interactive Software climbed 2.8% as it expects net bookings to grow in fiscal years 2026 and 2027.

Expedia advanced 8.6% after the online travel agency beat analysts’ expectations for second-quarter profit, while The Trade Desk added 8.7% after the ad tech firm forecast third-quarter revenue above analysts’ estimates.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 1.33-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and by a 1.15-to-1 ratio on Nasdaq.

The S&P 500 posted eight new 52-week highs and three new lows, while the Nasdaq Composite recorded 39 new highs and 106 new lows.

