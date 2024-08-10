Delegation of private universities of Niger visits SABS Jamshoro

HYDERABAD: A delegation of private universities of Niger visited Shaheed Allah Buksh Soomro (SABS) University of Art, Design and Heritages Jamshoro.

The delegation comprised of Rector KAAT University, Ibrahim Guero Mahamadoul Hadi, Dr. Halidou Soumana Ibrahim Rector IPSC, Sanda Maiga ABDOULAYE, Ibrahim bin Maqsood representing African Institute of Technology, Niamey, Saima Agha, MPA Sindh Assembly and education thinker Shakir Ali was led by Pakistani Ambassador to Niger, Dr. Ahmed Ali Sirohey.

Vice-Chancellor SABS University Prof. Dr. Arabella Bhutto welcomed the guests and briefed them about the achievements, honors, future plans of the university. The guests were inspired by the University’s cutting-edge facilities and programs and appreciated its efforts to provide quality education and contribute to societal development.

The guests said that Nigeria desires to promote mutual cooperation between SABS University Jamshoro and educational institutions of Niger, mutual exchange of teachers and students, joint research and bilateral cooperation for the benefit of both countries. They said that there are so many opportunities available for Niger students in Pakistani universities, especially in the field of art and design.

Talking to delegation, Prof. Dr. Arabella Bhutto said that SABS University Jamshoro has reserved quota for international students to apply through Economic Affairs Division, Government of Pakistan. She said that Pakistan has always welcomed and supported all deserving Muslim countries in various fields and SABS University is also establishing its linkages at global level.

Dr. Bhutto added that the expected faculty and students exchange relations between Niger and Pakistani universities will establish a strong bond between both Muslim nations.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024