AGL 23.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.38%)
AIRLINK 122.60 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (1.36%)
BOP 5.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
CNERGY 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.76%)
DCL 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.31%)
DFML 41.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.86%)
DGKC 81.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-1.87%)
FCCL 20.84 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.19%)
FFBL 44.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-3.38%)
FFL 8.56 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 145.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.07%)
HUMNL 9.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.34%)
KEL 4.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.93%)
KOSM 6.82 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (17.18%)
MLCF 33.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.38%)
NBP 47.35 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (1.57%)
OGDC 135.44 Decreased By ▼ -3.46 (-2.49%)
PAEL 26.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 5.34 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 113.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-0.88%)
PRL 23.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-3.55%)
PTC 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.76%)
SEARL 58.22 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.36%)
TELE 7.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TOMCL 46.40 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (4.27%)
TPLP 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
TREET 15.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.72%)
TRG 55.77 Increased By ▲ 2.57 (4.83%)
UNITY 30.30 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (6.5%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.67%)
BR100 8,301 Increased By 45.7 (0.55%)
BR30 25,998 Increased By 19.8 (0.08%)
KSE100 78,570 Increased By 695.4 (0.89%)
KSE30 25,178 Increased By 236.2 (0.95%)
Aug 10, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-08-10

Delegation of private universities of Niger visits SABS Jamshoro

Recorder Report Published 10 Aug, 2024 06:51am

HYDERABAD: A delegation of private universities of Niger visited Shaheed Allah Buksh Soomro (SABS) University of Art, Design and Heritages Jamshoro.

The delegation comprised of Rector KAAT University, Ibrahim Guero Mahamadoul Hadi, Dr. Halidou Soumana Ibrahim Rector IPSC, Sanda Maiga ABDOULAYE, Ibrahim bin Maqsood representing African Institute of Technology, Niamey, Saima Agha, MPA Sindh Assembly and education thinker Shakir Ali was led by Pakistani Ambassador to Niger, Dr. Ahmed Ali Sirohey.

Vice-Chancellor SABS University Prof. Dr. Arabella Bhutto welcomed the guests and briefed them about the achievements, honors, future plans of the university. The guests were inspired by the University’s cutting-edge facilities and programs and appreciated its efforts to provide quality education and contribute to societal development.

The guests said that Nigeria desires to promote mutual cooperation between SABS University Jamshoro and educational institutions of Niger, mutual exchange of teachers and students, joint research and bilateral cooperation for the benefit of both countries. They said that there are so many opportunities available for Niger students in Pakistani universities, especially in the field of art and design.

Talking to delegation, Prof. Dr. Arabella Bhutto said that SABS University Jamshoro has reserved quota for international students to apply through Economic Affairs Division, Government of Pakistan. She said that Pakistan has always welcomed and supported all deserving Muslim countries in various fields and SABS University is also establishing its linkages at global level.

Dr. Bhutto added that the expected faculty and students exchange relations between Niger and Pakistani universities will establish a strong bond between both Muslim nations.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

SABS Jamshoro KAAT Prof. Dr. Arabella Bhutto

Comments

200 characters

Delegation of private universities of Niger visits SABS Jamshoro

Next phase of CPEC to focus on B2B arrangements: PM

PM vows to extend support to exporters, manufacturers

CPPA-G ‘misguided’ Awais on FCA mechanism

Two key thermal plants: PD ‘reluctant’ to share sell-off timelines

Issuance of short-term Sukuks: SECP working on alternate Shariah-compliant structure

PM, CM discuss K-IV, KCR, solar projects

All ministries and divisions: PM to take action against officials who fail to file ICAs, CPLAs

Nine iron, steel importers laundered money

Afghan refugees: Blome praises Pakistan’s decision to extend PoR cards

Judiciary responsible for ‘prevailing crisis’: Bilawal

Read more stories