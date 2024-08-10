Business & Finance Print 2024-08-10
Quantum Cloud and AI Tech enters into partnership with Dell Techs
ISLAMABAD: Quantum Cloud and AI Tech entered into a partnership with Dell Technologies to bring technological shift to Pakistan’s corporate and government sectors.
Mansoor Bin Saeed – CEO Quantum Cloud and AI, while speaking to media, said: “Forming an alliance with Dell Technologies enables Quantum Cloud and AI to serve Pakistani businesses in the sectors of health, education, energy, agriculture and financial industry.”
