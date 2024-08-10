AGL 23.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.38%)
Business & Finance Print 2024-08-10

Faysal Bank wins at ICAP DTA’24

Press Release Published 10 Aug, 2024 06:51am

KARACHI: Faysal Bank Limited (FBL) announces its recent triumph at the Digital Technology Awards 2024, hosted by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP). FBL secured two prestigious awards, showcasing its commitment to digital excellence and innovation.

FBL WhatApp banking was recognised as the “Best Digital Tech Experience”. FBL WhatsApp banking has an industry-leading user interface (UI) and user experience (UX), offering a secure, user-friendly platform that transforms customer interactions and sets a new benchmark in the banking industry.

The second accolade, “Best Dashboard Prepared” was awarded for the finance department’s exceptional capabilities in developing a sophisticated and user-friendly financial dashboard.

ICAP Faysal Bank Limited Digital Technology Awards 2024

