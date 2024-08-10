WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
Aug 09, 2024
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
Currency 8-Aug-24 7-Aug-24 6-Aug-24 5-Aug-24
Chinese yuan 0.104639 0.104386 0.104818 0.104492
Euro 0.819017 0.819099 0.817574 0.818627
Japanese yen 0.005131 0.005181 0.005165 0.005125
U.K. pound 0.951086 0.95364 0.950416 0.952403
U.S. dollar 0.749329 0.749953 0.749037 0.746514
Algerian dinar 0.005572 0.005573 0.005567 0.005554
Australian dollar 0.49096 0.491294 0.487698
Botswana pula 0.055301 0.055272 0.055204 0.055093
Brazilian real 0.133712 0.132521 0.129513
Brunei dollar 0.565702 0.564554 0.565354 0.564344
Canadian dollar 0.545244 0.545857 0.543017
Chilean peso 0.000794 0.000792 0.000782 0.000785
Czech koruna 0.032415 0.032407 0.032304 0.032385
Danish krone 0.10976 0.109759 0.109553 0.109725
Indian rupee 0.008925 0.008933 0.008927 0.008904
Israeli New Shekel 0.197608 0.198191 0.194909 0.195218
Korean won 0.000544 0.000547 0.000551 0.000544
Kuwaiti dinar 2.45199 2.45323 2.45264 2.44558
Malaysian ringgit 0.167954 0.166434 0.167664 0.169374
Mauritian rupee 0.016046 0.016072 0.016076 0.016009
Mexican peso 0.039082 0.03875 0.038499
New Zealand dollar 0.449448 0.449709 0.445977 0.444139
Norwegian krone 0.069527 0.068128 0.067595
Omani rial 1.94884 1.95046 1.94808 1.94152
Peruvian sol 0.201114 0.199389
Philippine peso 0.012989 0.01295 0.01295 0.012819
Polish zloty 0.189608 0.189737 0.189788 0.189803
Qatari riyal 0.20586 0.206031 0.205779 0.205086
Russian ruble 0.008725 0.008795 0.008788
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.199821 0.199987 0.199743 0.19907
Singapore dollar 0.565702 0.564554 0.565354 0.564344
South African rand 0.040797 0.040867 0.040493 0.040362
Swedish krona 0.071247 0.071703 0.070731 0.070975
Swiss franc 0.873446 0.869208 0.876682 0.879183
Thai baht 0.021135 0.021055 0.021142 0.021201
Trinidadian dollar 0.110864 0.111133 0.110642
U.A.E. dirham 0.204208 0.203958 0.203271
Uruguayan peso 0.018561 0.018494 0.018373
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
