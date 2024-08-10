WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== Aug 09, 2024 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 8-Aug-24 7-Aug-24 6-Aug-24 5-Aug-24 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.104639 0.104386 0.104818 0.104492 Euro 0.819017 0.819099 0.817574 0.818627 Japanese yen 0.005131 0.005181 0.005165 0.005125 U.K. pound 0.951086 0.95364 0.950416 0.952403 U.S. dollar 0.749329 0.749953 0.749037 0.746514 Algerian dinar 0.005572 0.005573 0.005567 0.005554 Australian dollar 0.49096 0.491294 0.487698 Botswana pula 0.055301 0.055272 0.055204 0.055093 Brazilian real 0.133712 0.132521 0.129513 Brunei dollar 0.565702 0.564554 0.565354 0.564344 Canadian dollar 0.545244 0.545857 0.543017 Chilean peso 0.000794 0.000792 0.000782 0.000785 Czech koruna 0.032415 0.032407 0.032304 0.032385 Danish krone 0.10976 0.109759 0.109553 0.109725 Indian rupee 0.008925 0.008933 0.008927 0.008904 Israeli New Shekel 0.197608 0.198191 0.194909 0.195218 Korean won 0.000544 0.000547 0.000551 0.000544 Kuwaiti dinar 2.45199 2.45323 2.45264 2.44558 Malaysian ringgit 0.167954 0.166434 0.167664 0.169374 Mauritian rupee 0.016046 0.016072 0.016076 0.016009 Mexican peso 0.039082 0.03875 0.038499 New Zealand dollar 0.449448 0.449709 0.445977 0.444139 Norwegian krone 0.069527 0.068128 0.067595 Omani rial 1.94884 1.95046 1.94808 1.94152 Peruvian sol 0.201114 0.199389 Philippine peso 0.012989 0.01295 0.01295 0.012819 Polish zloty 0.189608 0.189737 0.189788 0.189803 Qatari riyal 0.20586 0.206031 0.205779 0.205086 Russian ruble 0.008725 0.008795 0.008788 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.199821 0.199987 0.199743 0.19907 Singapore dollar 0.565702 0.564554 0.565354 0.564344 South African rand 0.040797 0.040867 0.040493 0.040362 Swedish krona 0.071247 0.071703 0.070731 0.070975 Swiss franc 0.873446 0.869208 0.876682 0.879183 Thai baht 0.021135 0.021055 0.021142 0.021201 Trinidadian dollar 0.110864 0.111133 0.110642 U.A.E. dirham 0.204208 0.203958 0.203271 Uruguayan peso 0.018561 0.018494 0.018373 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

