AGL 23.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.38%)
AIRLINK 122.60 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (1.36%)
BOP 5.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
CNERGY 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.76%)
DCL 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.31%)
DFML 41.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.86%)
DGKC 81.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-1.87%)
FCCL 20.84 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.19%)
FFBL 44.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-3.38%)
FFL 8.56 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 145.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.07%)
HUMNL 9.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.34%)
KEL 4.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.93%)
KOSM 6.82 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (17.18%)
MLCF 33.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.38%)
NBP 47.35 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (1.57%)
OGDC 135.44 Decreased By ▼ -3.46 (-2.49%)
PAEL 26.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 5.34 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 113.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-0.88%)
PRL 23.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-3.55%)
PTC 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.76%)
SEARL 58.22 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.36%)
TELE 7.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TOMCL 46.40 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (4.27%)
TPLP 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
TREET 15.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.72%)
TRG 55.77 Increased By ▲ 2.57 (4.83%)
UNITY 30.30 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (6.5%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.67%)
BR100 8,292 Increased By 37.2 (0.45%)
BR30 25,907 Decreased By -71.4 (-0.27%)
KSE100 78,570 Increased By 695.4 (0.89%)
KSE30 25,178 Increased By 236.2 (0.95%)
Aug 09, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Perspectives

Arshad Nadeem’s triumph: overcoming adversity, nepotism in Pakistan sports

Bilal Hussain Published 09 Aug, 2024 07:03pm

In a remarkable display of talent and determination, Arshad Nadeem, the son of a bricklayer from the small town of Mian Channu in District Khanewal, achieved the impossible by winning Pakistan’s first individual gold medal in the Olympics.

He established an Olympic record, won Pakistan’s first gold medal in 40 years, the country’s first medal in 32 years, but most of all, gave the nation hope – all this despite practising with rickety equipment and with little access to the gyms and training grounds his international competitors have.

This monumental feat was not just a testament to the 27-year-old’s hard work and dedication but also a resounding rebuke to the entrenched nepotism and self-serving interests that have long plagued the governance of sports in Pakistan.

A golden moment: Arshad Nadeem’s Olympic triumph ‘a gift’ to Pakistan on Independence Day

Born into a humble family, Arshad Nadeem’s journey to the top is a true rags-to-riches story. Growing up in a country where sports facilities are scarce and largely affordable only for the elite, Arshad Nadeem’s rise to the pinnacle of athletic success is a testament to his unwavering commitment and passion.

On the official Olympics website, its stated that in 2016 he received a scholarship from the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) that allowed him to train for eight months at the IAAF High Performance Training Centre in Mauritius. Other than this, not much has been mentioned on his training facilities because there weren’t many in Pakistan.

Despite the odds stacked against him, he proved that talent and determination can triumph over adversity.

Had there been a proper system in place, Arshad Nadeem might have been bringing a third medal after from Rio de Janeiro (2016) and Tokyo (2020), not to mention many other talented athletes who would have also brought glory to the country.

His historic throw of 92.97 meters, the longest in Olympic history, also sent shockwaves through the sporting world and pushed world number one Neeraj Chopra to second place on the podium.

Punjab govt announces Rs100m reward for Arshad Nadeem

It is a record that will be remembered for years to come. But more than that, it is a powerful statement. For far too long, association presidents and secretaries have wielded their power with an iron fist, prioritising their personal interests over the welfare of athletes. They have created a culture of subservience, where athletes are expected to toe the line and never question authority.

This toxic environment has stifled the growth of sports in Pakistan, preventing talented individuals from reaching their full potential.

As we celebrate Arshad Nadeem’s historic achievement, we must also acknowledge the systemic issues that he has overcome. We must recognise the need for reform and accountability in the governance of sports in Pakistan. The officials who have held Pakistani sports back for so long must be held accountable for their actions.

Thank you, Arshad Nadeem, for showing us what is possible when passion and perseverance are given the chance to flourish. And thank you for clinching an impressive feat for the country, despite receiving little help, at a time when the morale of the nation is low amid infighting among the elites at the expense of the majority.

The article does not necessarily reflect the opinion of Business Recorder or its owners

Bilal Hussain

The writer is a Reporter at Business Recorder (Digital)

Pakistan paris Paris Olympics Arshad Nadeem gold medal Paris Games Paris 2024 Olympic Games Paris 2024 Olympics Games Paris 2024 Paris Olympics 2024 Pakistan in Olympics Pakistan Sports

Comments

200 characters

Arshad Nadeem’s triumph: overcoming adversity, nepotism in Pakistan sports

Islamabad rejects Israeli media’s report alleging Pakistan plans to supply Iran with missiles

Pakistan, China discuss energy sector reforms

A golden moment: Arshad Nadeem’s Olympic triumph ‘a gift’ to Pakistan on Independence Day

Rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Look forward to deepen cooperation with Bangladesh, PM Shehbaz congratulates Prof. Yunus

PSX maintains momentum, KSE-100 Index up nearly 700 points

Oil set for 3% weekly gain on US jobs data, Mideast tensions

Lucky Cement’s earnings jump 21% in 2024

Punjab govt announces Rs100m reward for Arshad Nadeem

NetSol Technologies, IGNITE to establish startup incubation center in Lahore

Read more stories