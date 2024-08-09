Arshad Nadeem’s triumph: overcoming adversity, nepotism in Pakistan sports

In a remarkable display of talent and determination, Arshad Nadeem, the son of a bricklayer from the small town of Mian Channu in District Khanewal, achieved the impossible by winning Pakistan’s first individual gold medal in the Olympics.

He established an Olympic record, won Pakistan’s first gold medal in 40 years, the country’s first medal in 32 years, but most of all, gave the nation hope – all this despite practising with rickety equipment and with little access to the gyms and training grounds his international competitors have.

This monumental feat was not just a testament to the 27-year-old’s hard work and dedication but also a resounding rebuke to the entrenched nepotism and self-serving interests that have long plagued the governance of sports in Pakistan.

Born into a humble family, Arshad Nadeem’s journey to the top is a true rags-to-riches story. Growing up in a country where sports facilities are scarce and largely affordable only for the elite, Arshad Nadeem’s rise to the pinnacle of athletic success is a testament to his unwavering commitment and passion.

On the official Olympics website, its stated that in 2016 he received a scholarship from the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) that allowed him to train for eight months at the IAAF High Performance Training Centre in Mauritius. Other than this, not much has been mentioned on his training facilities because there weren’t many in Pakistan.

Despite the odds stacked against him, he proved that talent and determination can triumph over adversity.

Had there been a proper system in place, Arshad Nadeem might have been bringing a third medal after from Rio de Janeiro (2016) and Tokyo (2020), not to mention many other talented athletes who would have also brought glory to the country.

His historic throw of 92.97 meters, the longest in Olympic history, also sent shockwaves through the sporting world and pushed world number one Neeraj Chopra to second place on the podium.

It is a record that will be remembered for years to come. But more than that, it is a powerful statement. For far too long, association presidents and secretaries have wielded their power with an iron fist, prioritising their personal interests over the welfare of athletes. They have created a culture of subservience, where athletes are expected to toe the line and never question authority.

This toxic environment has stifled the growth of sports in Pakistan, preventing talented individuals from reaching their full potential.

As we celebrate Arshad Nadeem’s historic achievement, we must also acknowledge the systemic issues that he has overcome. We must recognise the need for reform and accountability in the governance of sports in Pakistan. The officials who have held Pakistani sports back for so long must be held accountable for their actions.

Thank you, Arshad Nadeem, for showing us what is possible when passion and perseverance are given the chance to flourish. And thank you for clinching an impressive feat for the country, despite receiving little help, at a time when the morale of the nation is low amid infighting among the elites at the expense of the majority.

