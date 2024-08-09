A golden moment: Arshad Nadeem’s Olympic triumph ‘a gift’ to Pakistan on Independence Day

Pakistan’s star athlete Arshad Nadeem dedicated his record-breaking performance at Thursday night’s Paris Olympics 2024 men’s javelin throw final to the entire nation, saying it was “a gift” ahead of the country’s Independence Day on August 14.

“First of all, I thank Allah Almighty for this huge success, with the prayers of my parents, prayers of the entire nation and especially the tireless effort of my coach Salman Iqbal Butt and the support of Dr Ali Sher Bajwa, I have achieved this massive milestone,” said Arshad Nadeem in a post on social media platform X on Friday.

“Thank you all,” he said.

Arshad Nadeem set the Olympic record with a 92.97-metre throw in the Paris Olympics 2024 men’s javelin throw final on Thursday, as Pakistan clinched its first Olympic gold medal in 40 years.

“Lastly, this gold medal is a gift from me to the entire nation on the occasion of Independence Day,” he said.

Pakistan had not won a medal at the Games since 1992, and last secured gold in 1984. Both these medals were won by the hockey team.

However, Arshad Nadeem, despite practising with rickety equipment and with little access to gyms and training grounds his international competitors have, ended a four-decade wait, beating India’s Neeraj Chopra who finished second.

Hailing from a farming village near the small city of Mian Channu in Punjab province, Arshad Nadeem like most Pakistanis was first drawn to cricket.

“I made Arshad switch from playing cricket to javelin at a time when no one knew what the javelin was,” said Shahid Nadeem, Arshad Nadeem’s older brother.

“He took that stick to the Olympics, set a new record and won gold,” he was quoted as saying by AFP as the family celebrated.

In March Arshad Nadeem revealed that he owned just one javelin, which he had been using for the last seven years and it was damaged.

Speaking to media after his win, Nadeem said the struggle was all worthwhile.

“When I threw the javelin, I got the feel of it leaving my hand and sensed it could be an Olympic record,” he said.