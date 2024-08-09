AGL 23.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.38%)
AIRLINK 122.60 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (1.36%)
BOP 5.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
CNERGY 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.76%)
DCL 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.31%)
DFML 41.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.86%)
DGKC 81.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-1.87%)
FCCL 20.84 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.19%)
FFBL 44.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-3.38%)
FFL 8.56 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 145.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.07%)
HUMNL 9.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.34%)
KEL 4.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.93%)
KOSM 6.82 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (17.18%)
MLCF 33.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.38%)
NBP 47.35 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (1.57%)
OGDC 135.44 Decreased By ▼ -3.46 (-2.49%)
PAEL 26.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 5.34 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 113.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-0.88%)
PRL 23.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-3.55%)
PTC 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.76%)
SEARL 58.22 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.36%)
TELE 7.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TOMCL 46.40 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (4.27%)
TPLP 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
TREET 15.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.72%)
TRG 55.77 Increased By ▲ 2.57 (4.83%)
UNITY 30.30 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (6.5%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.67%)
BR100 8,292 Increased By 37.2 (0.45%)
BR30 25,907 Decreased By -71.4 (-0.27%)
KSE100 78,570 Increased By 695.4 (0.89%)
KSE30 25,178 Increased By 236.2 (0.95%)
Aug 09, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Macron says war in Gaza ‘must stop’

AFP Published 09 Aug, 2024 05:42pm

PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday called for an end to the fighting in Gaza, saying France was lending its “full support” to mediation efforts in the war between Israel and Hamas.

“The war in Gaza must stop,” Macron wrote on X. “This must be clear to everyone.”

An end of hostilities was “crucial for the people of Gaza, for the hostages, and for the stability of the region, which is at stake today”, he wrote.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said that Israel had agreed to resume Gaza ceasefire talks on August 15 at the request of US, Qatari and Egyptian mediators.

Israel agrees to resume Gaza truce talks next week

US, Qatari and Egyptian mediators have endeavoured to secure a second truce in the 10-month-old war sparked by Hamas’s unprecedented October 7 attack on Israel.

The three countries invited the warring parties to resume talks on August 15 in Doha or Cairo “to close all remaining gaps and commence implementation of the deal without further delay”.

Macron said the American, Egyptian and Qatari mediators had “full support from France”.

Emmanuel Macron Gaza Gaza Strip Gaza ceasefire Gaza truce talks

Comments

200 characters

Macron says war in Gaza ‘must stop’

Islamabad rejects Israeli media’s report alleging Pakistan plans to supply Iran with missiles

Pakistan, China discuss energy sector reforms

A golden moment: Arshad Nadeem’s Olympic triumph ‘a gift’ to Pakistan on Independence Day

Rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Look forward to deepen cooperation with Bangladesh, PM Shehbaz congratulates Prof. Yunus

PSX maintains momentum, KSE-100 Index up nearly 700 points

Oil set for 3% weekly gain on US jobs data, Mideast tensions

Lucky Cement’s earnings jump 21% in 2024

Punjab govt announces Rs100m reward for Arshad Nadeem

NetSol Technologies, IGNITE to establish startup incubation center in Lahore

Read more stories