Macron says war in Gaza ‘must stop’

PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday called for an end to the fighting in Gaza, saying France was lending its “full support” to mediation efforts in the war between Israel and Hamas.

“The war in Gaza must stop,” Macron wrote on X. “This must be clear to everyone.”

An end of hostilities was “crucial for the people of Gaza, for the hostages, and for the stability of the region, which is at stake today”, he wrote.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said that Israel had agreed to resume Gaza ceasefire talks on August 15 at the request of US, Qatari and Egyptian mediators.

US, Qatari and Egyptian mediators have endeavoured to secure a second truce in the 10-month-old war sparked by Hamas’s unprecedented October 7 attack on Israel.

The three countries invited the warring parties to resume talks on August 15 in Doha or Cairo “to close all remaining gaps and commence implementation of the deal without further delay”.

Macron said the American, Egyptian and Qatari mediators had “full support from France”.