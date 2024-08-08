AGL 23.84 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (3.65%)
Markets

Gold unchanged at Rs255,500 per tola in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published 08 Aug, 2024 01:33pm

Gold prices remained unchanged in Pakistan on Thursday as the yellow metal held steady in the international market.

According to the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), the price per tola stood at Rs255,500 in the local market, while the 10-gram gold was being sold at Rs219,050.

On Wednesday, the price of gold per tola decreased by Rs500.

The international rate of gold also remained unchanged on Thursday at $2,393 per ounce (with a premium of $20), APGJSA said.

Meanwhile, silver rates held steady at Rs2,850 per tola.

Last week, the price of gold per tola increased by Rs2,400, to hit an all-time high level of Rs257,300.

