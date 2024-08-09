Turkiye bus crash kills 9, injures 26

ANKARA: A bus crashed through a highway bridge near Ankara early Friday, killing nine people and injuring 26, the governor of Turkiye capital region said.

The accident occurred at 5:00 am (0200 GMT), the TRT public television channel said.

It was travelling from Eskisehir, a city west of Ankara.

Ankara region governor Vasip Sahin said preliminary information suggested the driver had fallen asleep as there were no indications he had tried to brake.

An investigation has been launched.

Bus accidents are fairly common in Turkiye.

In May, 10 people died and 40 were injured when a bus and two cars and a truck collided on a highway near the southern city of Mersin.