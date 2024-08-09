AGL 23.95 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.46%)
AIRLINK 124.55 Increased By ▲ 3.59 (2.97%)
BOP 5.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.4%)
CNERGY 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.76%)
DCL 7.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.52%)
DFML 42.37 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.36%)
DGKC 82.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.67%)
FCCL 20.88 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.38%)
FFBL 45.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.63%)
FFL 8.67 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.29%)
HUBC 147.95 Increased By ▲ 2.85 (1.96%)
HUMNL 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.02%)
KEL 4.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3%)
KOSM 5.97 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.58%)
MLCF 34.28 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.76%)
NBP 47.74 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (2.4%)
OGDC 137.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-1.19%)
PAEL 26.12 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.46%)
PIBTL 5.39 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.94%)
PPL 114.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.44%)
PRL 24.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.14%)
PTC 12.00 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.93%)
SEARL 58.73 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (1.24%)
TELE 7.41 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
TOMCL 46.98 Increased By ▲ 2.48 (5.57%)
TPLP 8.23 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.49%)
TREET 15.34 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.92%)
TRG 57.16 Increased By ▲ 3.96 (7.44%)
UNITY 29.03 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.04%)
WTL 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 8,284 Increased By 28.8 (0.35%)
BR30 26,050 Increased By 71.3 (0.27%)
KSE100 78,427 Increased By 552.5 (0.71%)
KSE30 25,123 Increased By 181 (0.73%)
Aug 09, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Turkiye bus crash kills 9, injures 26

AFP Published 09 Aug, 2024 12:36pm

ANKARA: A bus crashed through a highway bridge near Ankara early Friday, killing nine people and injuring 26, the governor of Turkiye capital region said.

The accident occurred at 5:00 am (0200 GMT), the TRT public television channel said.

It was travelling from Eskisehir, a city west of Ankara.

Ankara region governor Vasip Sahin said preliminary information suggested the driver had fallen asleep as there were no indications he had tried to brake.

An investigation has been launched.

Passengers rescued from fatal Turkiye cable car accident after 23 hours

Bus accidents are fairly common in Turkiye.

In May, 10 people died and 40 were injured when a bus and two cars and a truck collided on a highway near the southern city of Mersin.

Turkiye turkiye bus crashed Ankara region governor Vasip Sahin

Comments

200 characters

Turkiye bus crash kills 9, injures 26

Govt takes big step to deal with IPP challenge

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Look forward to deepen cooperation with Bangladesh, PM Shehbaz congratulates Prof. Yunus

Oil set for 3% weekly gain on US jobs data, Mideast tensions

Sheikh Hasina will return to Bangladesh for elections, her son says

Lucky Cement’s earnings jump 21% in 2024

Ease of doing business, investment: PM approves reform programme

Discos’ FCA for June: Nepra notifies Rs2.56/unit positive adjustment

Poverty and power costs cannot be fully eradicated: PM

Govt takes much of the credit for decline in food inflation

Read more stories