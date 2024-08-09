AGL 24.03 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.8%)
Markets

Ukraine steel output jumps by a third for Jan-July 2024, producers say

Reuters Published 09 Aug, 2024 11:06am

KYIV: Ukraine produced 4.6 million metric tons of steel in the first seven months of 2024, up 33.6% from a year earlier, the Ukrainian steel producers union said late on Thursday.

Rolled steel output increased by 28.4% to 3.7 million tons, and pig iron production rose by 21.2% to 4.1 million tons.

Steel production has been hurt since Russia’s invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, due to the destruction of leading steel plants in fighting since then.

India’s Apr-Jan steel imports at six-year high as China shipments surge

Ukraine was a major steel producer and exporter before the invasion.

In 2022, steel output fell by 70.7% to 6.3 million tons.

In 2023, Ukraine produced 6 million tons.

