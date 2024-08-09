AGL 24.03 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.8%)
AIRLINK 124.90 Increased By ▲ 3.94 (3.26%)
BOP 5.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
CNERGY 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.76%)
DCL 7.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 42.34 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.29%)
DGKC 82.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.18%)
FCCL 20.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.24%)
FFBL 45.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.87%)
FFL 8.69 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.52%)
HUBC 146.30 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (0.83%)
HUMNL 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.52%)
KEL 4.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.77%)
KOSM 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.37%)
MLCF 34.13 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.32%)
NBP 47.13 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.09%)
OGDC 137.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.26%)
PAEL 26.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 5.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
PPL 113.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.04%)
PRL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.35%)
PTC 11.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
SEARL 58.56 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.95%)
TELE 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
TOMCL 47.40 Increased By ▲ 2.90 (6.52%)
TPLP 8.22 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
TREET 15.29 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.59%)
TRG 54.55 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (2.54%)
UNITY 29.09 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.25%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.67%)
BR100 8,284 Increased By 28.8 (0.35%)
BR30 26,050 Increased By 71.3 (0.27%)
KSE100 78,427 Increased By 552.5 (0.71%)
KSE30 25,126 Increased By 183.5 (0.74%)
Aug 09, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

India bond yields inch up, demand at debt auction key trigger

Reuters Published 09 Aug, 2024 10:23am

MUMBAI: Indian government bond yields were marginally higher in early trading on Friday, with the debt auction poised to add to supply and the demand for these notes set to be the next directional trigger for yields.

The benchmark 10-year yield was at 6.8879% as of 10:00 a.m. IST, as compared to its previous close of 6.8780%.

New Delhi aims to raise 310 billion rupees ($3.69 billion) through the sale of bonds later in the day, which includes 200 billion rupees of the benchmark paper.

“The cutoff would determine whether the benchmark yield will go to 6.90% or move back towards 6.85% again,” a trader with a primary dealership said.

The supply comes a day after the Reserve Bank of India kept its key interest rate unchanged, retaining its focus on bringing inflation down even as other major central banks are poised to ease.

The RBI also maintained the status quo on its stance.

There were no major changes in the commentary or projections, leading to a similar reaction from market participants in terms of rate expectations.

QuantEco Research expects the central bank to cut rates by 75 basis points in the upcoming easing cycle, with 50 bps of cuts coming from October to March.

India bonds not reacting to strong domestic growth, yields little changed

“We continue to expect 10-year government bond yield to moderate towards 6.75% levels by March 2025,” economist Vivek Kumar said.

Meanwhile, US yields rose further on Thursday and stayed elevated in Asian hours on Friday after data showed jobless claims were lower than expected, calming fears of a recession.

The 10-year US yield topped 4% on Thursday and is up 30 basis points from the low of 3.67% at the start of the week.

The odds of a 50 bps Federal Reserve rate cut in September have dropped to around 56% from 100% on Monday, with futures traders expecting just over 100 bps of cuts in 2024, per the CME FedWatch tool.

Indian government bond

Comments

200 characters

India bond yields inch up, demand at debt auction key trigger

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Ease of doing business, investment: PM approves reform programme

Pakistan, China discuss energy sector reforms

Discos’ FCA for June: Nepra notifies Rs2.56/unit positive adjustment

Look forward to deepen cooperation with Bangladesh, PM Shehbaz congratulates Professor Yunus

Poverty and power costs cannot be fully eradicated: PM

Those seeking to create chaos given warning

Pakistan, Turkiye agree to boost business activities, investment

Govt takes much of the credit for decline in food inflation

May 9 violence: IK says won’t apologise as he hasn’t committed any crime

Read more stories