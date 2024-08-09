AGL 24.03 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.8%)
AIRLINK 124.90 Increased By ▲ 3.94 (3.26%)
BOP 5.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
CNERGY 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.76%)
DCL 7.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 42.34 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.29%)
DGKC 82.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.18%)
FCCL 20.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.24%)
FFBL 45.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.87%)
FFL 8.69 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.52%)
HUBC 146.30 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (0.83%)
HUMNL 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.52%)
KEL 4.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.77%)
KOSM 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.37%)
MLCF 34.13 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.32%)
NBP 47.13 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.09%)
OGDC 137.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.26%)
PAEL 26.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 5.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
PPL 113.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.04%)
PRL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.35%)
PTC 11.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
SEARL 58.56 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.95%)
TELE 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
TOMCL 47.40 Increased By ▲ 2.90 (6.52%)
TPLP 8.22 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
TREET 15.29 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.59%)
TRG 54.55 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (2.54%)
UNITY 29.09 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.25%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.67%)
BR100 8,284 Increased By 28.8 (0.35%)
BR30 26,050 Increased By 71.3 (0.27%)
KSE100 78,427 Increased By 552.5 (0.71%)
KSE30 25,126 Increased By 183.5 (0.74%)
Aug 09, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian rupee unlikely to benefit from positive Asian cues

Reuters Published 09 Aug, 2024 10:21am

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee is expected to open little changed on Friday, holding near an all-time low, despite the strength in most Asian peers and the positive risk mood.

Non-deliverable forwards indicate the rupee will open unchanged to the US dollar from 83.9625 in the previous session and near the lifetime low of 83.9725 hit on Wednesday.

Asian currencies inched up between 0.1 and 0.2%, while equity gauges rose as US jobless claims came in lower than expected in the latest week, allaying concerns about a US economic downturn.

Still, it’s not too surprising that the rupee will “ignore” Asian cues, a currency trader at a bank said.

“That’s how it has been in recent sessions, reflecting the extent of (dollar) demand).” The rupee has been among the worst-performing currencies in Asia in August, which “is to be expected” in a soft dollar environment, he said.

US Treasury yields rose on Thursday, while the S&P 500 index had its best day since November 2022 after the jobs data.

The odds of a 50 basis points Federal Reserve rate cut in September have retreated to 55% from a near certainty earlier this week, at the peak of worries over the Japanese markets.

Indian rupee ends moderately higher

ANZ Bank, however, thinks a 50 bps rate cut is unlikely.

“Our view is the economy is rebalancing and conditions are aligning for the Fed to begin to cut rates in September. We expect the rate cuts will be in 25 bps increments unless the data shows a sharper correction in the US economy.”

Indian rupee

Comments

200 characters

Indian rupee unlikely to benefit from positive Asian cues

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Ease of doing business, investment: PM approves reform programme

Pakistan, China discuss energy sector reforms

Discos’ FCA for June: Nepra notifies Rs2.56/unit positive adjustment

Look forward to deepen cooperation with Bangladesh, PM Shehbaz congratulates Professor Yunus

Poverty and power costs cannot be fully eradicated: PM

Those seeking to create chaos given warning

Pakistan, Turkiye agree to boost business activities, investment

Govt takes much of the credit for decline in food inflation

May 9 violence: IK says won’t apologise as he hasn’t committed any crime

Read more stories